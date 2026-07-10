Dustin Poirier Shares Update With Fans After Recent Arrest

UFC lightweight legend Dustin Poirier shared an update with his fans following his recent arrest at an Atlanta-area airport.

Poirier was arrested on Father’s Day after being drunk in public at the airport and acting threateningly towards a police officer and airport workers. He was later released, but he faces up to one year in jail if convicted.

The bodycam footage of the incident was later released, and it was not a good look for Poirier, who came across extremely poorly in the video.

Since the arrest, Poirier has come out and apologized for the way he acted that day, admitting that he has a problem with alcohol.

But he vows to do the work necessary to get better.

Dustin Poirier Updates Fans

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Poirier shared a positive update with his fans, where he confirmed he is working on himself and getting better.

“Working on myself. I appreciate every single one of you that has reached out to me! I will be better because of all of this. I promise you #PaidInFull,” Poirier wrote on his Instagram.

Dustin Poirier Facing Reprocussions From Incident

Since the airport incident, Poirier has revealed that he has faced repercussions for his actions that day.

He recently shared that one of his sponsors has dropped him from their sponsorship deal. He also said that he isn’t sure what his future holds with his role as a television analyst for UFC on Paramount+ broadcasts, though he is hopeful that he won’t lose his job.

Poirier has been extremely open about feeling depressed since he retired from his MMA career last year at age 36. He has said that he feels lost without having a fight to train for, and he has struggled to maintain consistency since he hung up his gloves.

That being said, Poirier is hopeful that this ugly incident at the airport can help him get better as a person in the long run. If this was the catalyst that he needed to stop drinking, then perhaps everything happened for a reason that day.

We’ll see what happens with Poirier and his job and sponsorships soon, but for now, he seems to be doing all of the right things necessary to get his life back on track. He is one of the most popular fighters in UFC history, and the fans love him, so hopefully he can get better.