Dustin Poirier Issues Statement Following Arrest Incident

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has issued a statement following his recent arrest incident in Atlanta, admitting he needs help for his drinking.

Poireir was arrested on Sunday, on Father’s Day, for being drunk in public.

Bodycam footage of the incident was released on Tuesday, and it was ugly, as Poirier appeared to be intoxicated and threatened a police officer before he was arrested.

He was later released, but his mugshot is online now, as is the arrest video, so it has been a tough couple of days for Poirier. However, he is hoping that this incident leads to getting the help he needs, as he’s admitted he has a problem with alcohol.

Dustin Poirier Issues Statement Following Recent Arrest

In his Instagram stories on Tuesday, hours after his arrest video was released, Poirier admitted that he has a problem with alcohol and that he is committed to getting the help he needs for it. He also said that alcohol ruined his father’s life, and he hopes that it won’t do the same for him.

“I’m at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me and alcohol isn’t the answer. It has ruined my father’s life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%. I’m trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps,” Poirier wrote on Instagram.

Dustin Poirier is a UFC Legend Who Walked Away at Age 36

Poirier is a UFC legend who stepped away from the game that he loves last summer at the age of 36. Instead of sticking around long past his due date, “The Diamond” decided that he would step away from MMA even though he was still competitive with many of the best lightweights in the sport.

The transition to retirement for Poirier has been very difficult for him, as he has admitted he has struggled with finding a purpose when he is not training for a fight.

Hopefully, this incident is the wake-up call that Poirier needs to get his life back in order. He is one of the most well-liked and respected fighters in the game, but this arrest incident in Atlanta was not a good look for him at all.

The first step is always admitting that you have a problem, and Poirier has done just that, so he’s on the right step towards fixing what issues he has. Now, he needs to go and get the help that he needs.

It is worth noting that while many in the MMA community have been supportive of Poirier during this tough time in his life, there have also been others, such as former UFC fighter Colby Covington, who have clowned him for the incident.

Perhaps we all need to have more compassion, because we don’t know what others are dealing with on the inside. Now, let’s just hope that Poirier can get the help that he needs and come out on the other side as a better man.