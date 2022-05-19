Dustin Poirier Warned By Coach About Fighting UFC Star

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was recently warned by his coach about fighting No. 1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington.

And the warning has nothing to do with the actual fight. Instead, American Top Team’s Mike Brown is worried that “Chaos” will rope Poirier’s family into the pre-fight trash talking. Covington is known for his ruthless persona, and he has a history of taking stabs at Poirier’s wife and child.

On Monday’s episode of “The MMA Hour,” “The Diamond” told Ariel Helwani that he’s up for a scrap with Covington. Fighting Covington is low on Poirier’s to-do list, but he told the MMA journalist that Chaos is the name the UFC has offered, and he doesn’t want to sit on the shelf any longer.

Because of that, he’s prepared to take on his former teammate turned bitter rival on July 30 at UFC 277. And during the interview, Poirier revealed what his coach had to say.

“Mike Brown called me the other day and was like, ‘DP, if you take that fight, it’s gonna be two months of that, of them talking about your family and making this stuff up. I don’t know if you want to put your wife and daughter through that,’ but I’ve already hit pull on the tweet,” Poirier said via MMA News.