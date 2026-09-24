EA Sports UFC 6 Adds 2 New Fighters to Video Game Roster

The EA Sports UFC 6 video game has added two more big names to its fighter roster with the addition of two top-15-ranked fighters.

On Thursday, it was revealed that heavyweight contender Valter Walker and featherweight fighter Aaron Pico were added to the video game’s roster.

Valter Walker Added to Roster

Here’s what EA Sports UFC 6 says about Walker:

Valter Walker 4 Stars/98 Submission Offense/97 Bottom Game/96 Top Game

“Pro MMA Record: 16-1-0 | 9 First Round Finishes Division / UFC Ranking: Heavyweight, #11 Bio: Watch your legs and feet around ‘The Clean Monster’. A rising force in the UFC heavyweight division, bringing imposing size, relentless pressure, and a dangerous grappling game to the Octagon. This Brazilian heavyweight looks to overwhelm opponents with Powerful takedowns and a submission game that has given him five finishes in a row, four by heelhook. UFC 6 Keys to Victory: PRESSURE FORWARD – Close the distance, force grappling exchanges, and keep opponents on the back foot. CONTROL ON THE GROUND – Get takedowns and use pressure on top to drain stamina and dictate the pace. HUNT THE FINISH – Capitalize on grappling advantages and look for submission opportunities once the fight hits the ground.”

Aaron Pico Added to Roster

And here’s what the game has to say about Pico’s addition:

Aaron Pico 4.5 Stars/99 Takedowns/98 Ground Striking/98 Punch Speed

“Pro MMA Record: 14-5-0 | 7 First Round Finishes Division / UFC Ranking: Featherweight, #11 Bio: An explosive featherweight known for his elite wrestling, heavy hands, and relentless pressure. With a decorated wrestling background and fight-ending power, Pico blends high-level grappling with aggressive striking, making him a complete mixed martial artist and dangerous wherever the fight goes. UFC 6 Keys to Victory: PUSH THE PACE – Stay aggressive, pressure forward, and create finishing opportunities with speed and power. MIX UP THE ATTACK – Blend explosive boxing combinations with level changes to keep opponents guessing. WRESTLE WITH PURPOSE – Use powerful takedowns, top control, and ground strikes to dictate where the fight takes place.”

These are two fantastic additions to the game, as Walker is one of the top heavyweights in the sport right now, while Pico is one of the most exciting featherweights in his division.