Star Blames Michael Chandler for Fight Not Happening: ‘I Did My Part’

Fans didn’t see the trilogy match between Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler because of the latter, the former UFC lightweight champion claimed while on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” this week.

The two stars competed for Bellator’s 155-pound strap twice, with Chandler besting Alvarez via fourth-round rear-naked choke in 2011 and “The Underground King” avenging the loss in 2013 by split decision. Each affair was widely entertaining and helped thrust both men into the MMA world limelight.

A trilogy match seemed inevitable between the two after Alvarez evened the score. But, Alvarez vacated the promotion’s championship and moved on to the UFC after the bout.

“Iron” remained in Bellator until 2021 when he signed with the UFC — around two years after The Underground King left for ONE Championship.

Alvarez Said He Tried to Make Fight Happen, ‘It’s Not on Me’

Alvarez spoke with host Ariel Helwani to promote his upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match with former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. And during the interview, The Underground King was asked about Chandler being paired with Conor McGregor for a fight later this year — which led to Alvarez claiming it was Iron’s’ fault that they never fought again.

“Mike Chandler ain’t s***,” Alvarez said. “Just so people know, just so all the fans know right here, right now — I know fans wanted that fight. I know wanted fans wanted me vs. Mike Chandler III. Just so you all know, I want to put it out in the clear, I tried to make that fight happen. I tried to make the fight happen. It’s not on me.

“I tried to make that fight happen not once, not twice, but three times, and it’s just not going to happen. That guy does not want to fight me and the fight just never got made. So it’s not on me, just so the people know.

“There was a point in my free agency where Chandler was becoming a free agent as well,” The Underground King continued. “I called them directly, him and his management, and said, ‘Let’s make this fight. Don’t re-sign with anyone, become a free agent.’ It was when I was leaving the UFC and he was about to get out of his Bellator contract. We had a casual conversation, he was excited about it, said, ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea,’ and he went back and re-signed with Bellator. We could have made millions having a third fight. We could have walked into three or four different promoter’s offices and did great. He went back and signed for a few hundred thousand bucks for Bellator. Then, again, I’m a free agent again, we have another possibility of making this fight happen, and it doesn’t happen again.

“I did my part. … To be honest, I didn’t want to ask for the fight. I don’t know if it was my ego or whatever, but I didn’t want to ask for this fight, because I didn’t want to deal with what I had to deal with to ask for the fight. But I sat down and spoke with my wife and she was like, ‘Will you regret knowing you didn’t do everything it took to make the fight?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I will.’ So I tried to make it happen.”

Alvarez predicted that Chandler wouldn’t use his wrestling against McGregor, which would lead to the Irishman getting his hand raised.