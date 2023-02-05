Michael Chandler Breaks Silence After Landing Conor McGregor UFC Fight

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler finally got what he wanted: a date inside the Octagon opposite Conor McGregor.

Chandler, who also held Bellator’s 155-pound strap during three different reigns, had repeatedly called out “Notorious” over the past year, including during his in-cage interview after knocking out Tony Ferguson and while speaking with the media after losing to Dustin Poirier in November.

Well, UFC president Dana White recently announced McGregor and Chandler would compete against each other in Notorios’ first bout since breaking his leg while fighting Poirier in July 2021. The date, weight class and venue haven’t been revealed. But, before they battle in the Octagon, they’ll meet on the UFC’s staple reality television competition series “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF). McGregor and Chandler will act as head coaches for their respective teams.

White didn’t share much information about the show’s 31st season, like what divisions will compete. It will air from May 30 to August 15 on ESPN and ESPN+.

Chandler Is Looking to Dominate McGregor In & Out of Cage

“Iron” took to his YouTube channel to break his silence about his upcoming coaching stint — and ultimately the fight. And Chandler made it known that he plans to beat McGregor from pillar to post, which includes during their time shooting TUF.

“Chandler versus McGregor starts right now,” Chandler said. “I get to go to [Las] Vegas. Conor’s going to be in Vegas, stuck together in the same city for a month, month and a half — I don’t know how long we’re going to film. But, the competition is 24/7 the entire time.

“Whether it be for pride, whether it be for our fighters. Whether it be for our team. Whether it be for our reputation — I want to win this thing. I don’t just want to beat Conor later this year, whenever the fight happens. I want to beat Conor badly on ‘TUF.’ I don’t even want him to win a fight. I’m going to pick the best fighters, I’m going to be the best coach I can possibly be — well something up inside of these fighters, inside of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ on ESPN leading up to this fight.”

Chandler Said He ‘Cannot Wait,’ Wanted To Coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Chandler said in the video that he’s been waiting “forever” for a coaching opportunity like this. He’s prepared to give his all to come out with the win. And he’s expecting McGregor to do the same.

“The animosity, the tension, the games, the gamesmanship, the strategy, the verbal altercations — the competition starts right now,” Chandler said. “I still got one dude on my mind: Conor McGregor. Heading to Vegas, baby.

“I cannot wait. This is something I’ve been wanting to do forever. I’ve wanted to be a coach on ‘TUF.’ I’ve wanted to take off the fighter cap and put on the coaching cap, and usher these young men or women into the opportunity of a lifetime. Being on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ on ESPN, week in and week out, for however long this show airs is the opportunity of these young fighters’ lifetime. And I get the opportunity to coach a handful of them.”

Chandler called himself a “natural-born competitor.” “And Conor’s the same way,” Chandler continued. “So, I know he’s already thinking of what ‘TUF’ is going to be like. What ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ is going to be like. Being in the same vicinity as me, the guy he’s going to fight months from now.”