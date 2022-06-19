Former UFC Title Challenger Announces Retirement Following Tough Loss

Bantamweight fighter Eddie Wineland, who once competed for the interim UFC 135-pound belt, has announced his retirement following a TKO loss on Saturday night.

Wineland fought for the final time at UFC Austin on June 18, and he drew the hard-hitting wrestler, Cody Stamann. They battled during the preliminary card and Stamann only needed 59 seconds to take out the 37-year-old MMA veteran.

Wineland suffered his third consecutive defeat, as well as his third KO/TKO loss in a row.

After the fight, those watching saw Wineland take off his gloves inside the Octagon. And in a subsequent social media post, he wrote that the “train has reached its final destination!”

“I didn’t get an opportunity to leave my gloves in the cage but as Jim Morrison once sang ‘this is the end,'” Wineland wrote on Instagram. “The road I’ve traveled over the past almost 20 years has seen many highs and lows, it’s been a fun ride but this train has reached its final destination!

“I am forever grateful and extremely thankful for the opportunities given by @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby everything you guys and the company have done for and given to me I am forever grateful! Thank you and thank you to the fans who’ve always stood in my corner…officially #retired #endoftheroad #thankyou for the memories time to turn the page and on to the next chapter in life!

Wineland Was a UFC & WEC Bantamweight Staple

Many longtime fight fans know Wineland well as they watched him compete inside the Octagon, as well as in the WEC’s cage, for years.

He is the inaugural WEC 135-pound champion, winning the belt in May 2006 by knocking out Antonio Banuelos. A career bantamweight, Wineland fought the best of his generation, including Urijah Faber, Joseph Benavidez, Scott Jorgensen and Brad Pickett.

In September 2013, Wineland fought Renan Barao for the interim UFC 135-pound strap, but came up short, losing via TKO.

He walks away from the sport with a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-16-1, boasting 15 wins via KO/TKO and four by submission.

Urijah Faber & Others Sent There Well Wishes to Wineland

Comments poured in on Wineland’s retirement post, with his fellow MMA veteran and former opponent Urijah Faber writing: “Congrats on a great career Eddie! You’re the man. True warrior.”

“It’s been a great journey Eddie and I enjoyed watching you from the early years till now,” BJJ black belt Steve Colon wrote. “You are a true legend. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do for us.”

“Always one of my favorite fighters,” a fan commented. “A road well travelled. Enjoy the next part of your journey.”

“Loved having a fighter to support from my home town all these years!” Another wrote. “I watched you win the WEC title all the way to retirement. Best of luck Eddie!”

One fight fan wrote: “Thanks for an amazing career and for always putting on amazing fights & getting crazy KOs. You will def be missed.”

“Hang your head high champ!!” someone commented. “We loved seeing you fight and appreciate the sacrifices you’ve made!”