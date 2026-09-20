Edmen Shahbazyan Reacts to Hometown Win at UFC 331

Veteran UFC middleweight fighter Edmen Shahbazyan shared his reaction to picking up a hometown win over Brunno Ferreira at UFC 331.

Shahbazyan earned a unanimous-decision win over Ferreira in a preliminary card bout at UFC 331, as the Glendale, California, native bounced back following a unanimous-decision defeat to top contender Brendan Allen earlier this year.

Edmen Shahbazyan Reacts to Big UFC 331 Win

Taking to his social media following UFC 331, Shahbazyan shared his reaction to the big win.

“All Glory to Jesus Christ! LA showed out The energy in that building was incredible. I felt the love from the second I walked out, and seeing so many Armenians in the crowd made this one even more special. Grateful to everyone who came out and showed love. There’s nothing like getting to perform in front of my people,” Shahbazyan wrote on his Instagram.

The fight was competitive, as two of the judges scored it 29-28 and one had it 30-27 in Shahbazyan’s favor. Ultimately, Shahbazyan was able to pull the win out as he did more in the third round, rocking Ferreira late and dropping him with strikes to secure another win and add Ferreira to the list of names that he’s beaten in the UFC.

What’s Next for Edman Shahbazyan After UFC 331?

It’s pretty incredible to think that Shahbazyan is still only 28 years old, given he has been fighting in the UFC since 2018.

In the years since then, Shahbazyan has remained a stalwart in the UFC middleweight division, compiling a 10-6 overall record in the promotion. He has certainly had his ups and downs during his UFC career, but he is in very good form at the moment, as he has won four of his last five fights.

It’s possible that Shahbazyan could get a top-15-ranked opponent for his next fight, but he could also fight someone unranked again as he looks to climb back into the rankings.

Either way, picking up this win over a talented and dangerous opponent in Ferreira is certainly a good thing for Shahbazyan, as he has secured his spot in the middleweight division at least for the next little while.