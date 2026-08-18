Edson Barboza’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Statement After Retirement

Longtime UFC veteran Edson Barboza’s wife, Bruna, shared a heartfelt statement after her husband retired from mixed martial arts.

Barboza was stopped by strikes against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 330 and, in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, announced he was retiring from MMA. He ends his career at age 40, having compiled a 24-15 MMA record, including an 18-15 record inside the Octagon.

Bruna Barboza Issues Emotional Statement After Husband Retires

Taking to her social media, Bruna Barboza released a heartfelt, emotional statement after her husband retired from MMA.

“I SAW YOU.. I saw you, at 17 years old, win every Muay Thai belt in Brazil. I saw you knock out guys bigger than you. I saw you change course so you could keep fighting. I saw you become a true martial artist. I saw you step into the biggest MMA organization in the world. I saw you deliver the most beautiful knockout in history. I saw you become one of the most feared fighters in the world. I saw you reach the top. I saw you conquer the world. I saw you. I saw you knock out so many people… and maybe everyone saw that,” Bruna Barboza wrote on her Instagram.

“But what no one saw, I saw. I saw you face your fears. I saw you cry for weeks after a loss. I saw you cry from the pain of your injuries. I saw you endure the pain of losing your parents. I saw a teenager become a man, a father, a husband… I saw you. And I saw that your heart never changed. I never saw you back down, and I never saw you give up. Thank you. I always held your hand, even when I didn’t agree with a decision, even when my fear of seeing you get hurt was louder than anything else. I never let go of your hand, and I never will. One chapter comes to a beautiful end so that an even more beautiful one can begin. And I want to keep watching you — shining and being honored with standing ovations. I saw you begin with a dream, and today I see you finish as a legend.”

Edson Barboza Is a Living Legend

First stepping into the UFC Octagon in 2010, Barboza had a fantastic career in the UFC that resulted in him becoming one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport over the last two decades.

He was involved in so many memorable fights over the years, especially against Terry Etim at UFC 142 in January 2012, when he landed a spinning wheel kick knockout, which to this day is still one of the most iconic knockouts in mixed martial arts history.

Though his career is now over, Barboza has nothing to be ashamed of. He always fought his heart out, and he fought for as long as he could, until his body had nothing left to give.

And he made his family proud along the way, and there is nothing more important in life than that.