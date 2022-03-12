LOOK: UFC Fighter Shares ‘Nasty’ Photos Following Chainsaw Accident

A UFC middleweight has shared a series of photos of an injury sustained in a chainsaw accident.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, Eryk Anders shared a series of four photos of his bloodied foot. “They don’t make left handed chainsaws,” the caption says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Showed Concern to Eryk Anders After He Shared Several Photos of His ‘Nasty Looking Injury’

Fans took to the Instagram comments to share their shock at the injury.

“Damn bro! What happened? You good??” fellow UFC fighter Michael Chiesa wrote on the post.

“Bro!!! Wtf,” Another UFC fighter Max Griffin wrote. “Ouch! Bro glad you still got your foot,” Jonathan Pearce, a UFC fighter commented.

“he gon knock somebody out with the same foot next fight. screenshot this,” a fan wrote. “You’re retired as landscaper already,” another fan commented.

“No more garden/yard work for you bro,” someone commented.

“Daaaaam that sucks hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks,” another person said.

“What the hell??” a fan wrote. “Chainsaws are a motha,” someone else commented.

“Rub some dirt on it,” a fan joked. “Hope you’re good.”

“Damn it!!! Nasty looking injury,” someone wrote.

“That looks like a chainsaw bite. They’re nasty ass cuts and hard to sew. I hope you heal quickly man,” a fan said.

“Damn bro That gardening on another level,” a fan wrote.

“Battle scars,” someone said. “Come back stronger chief.”

Many fans wanted more details about how the injury occured.

“Bru, you can’t just post that and not say what happened,” another person wrote.

“What did your foot do to you man? Get well bro,” someone else said.

“Can we get a play by play. Holy shit,” a fan wrote.

“Damn dude, to the bone?” another person asked.

The first photo showed the injury through his UFC sock, the second with the sock off. The third photo, censored by Instagram, was a close-up of the blood and slashed skin and the final image was the wound stitched up. He also shared a video in his Instagram Story of blood on the floor of his car saying, “My DNA is everywhere.”

Brendan Allen Wants to Fight Eryk Anders Next ‘I Have a Little Chip on My Shoulder’

At press time Anders isn’t scheduled for a fight and it will be some time before his foot is healed enough to get back to training but someone did have his eye on him. Brendan Allen called out Anders after he defeated Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 200 on February 5, 2022.

“I feel like me and Eryk Anders have a little unfinished business from back in the day,” Allen told MMA Junkie. “I have a little chip on my shoulder with that because we were young, he beat me by decision but I almost finished him with like 10 seconds left, five seconds left or whatever the hell it was. But that was a long time ago and I’m a totally different person now.”

Allen does have a backup in mind in case Anders doesn’t pan out.

“So that name was one for me. Malkoun was another one for me. Jacob Malkoun was another one,” he told the outlet. “I felt like he’s just kind of boring man. He tries to do a little ground-and-pound, but it’s not good. He hugs guys. He hugs guys for decisions and he got knocked out by my boy Phil (Hawes). So I’m trying to give him a little release.”

