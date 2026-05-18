Ex-Bellator Matchmaker Reveals the Most Difficult Part of the Job

Former Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou gave fans a rare look into MMA matchmaking and balancing a roster for a major promotion. Chou revealed that the most difficult part of the job had little to do with the fights or fight nights.

Instead, matchmakers face daily pressure to keep track of contracts, injuries, and balancing each division. In doing so, the promotion can begin mapping out its schedule and identify which markets to host events in.

Chou revealed that dealing with fighters behind the scenes was the most difficult part of the job.

“Behind the scenes, matchmakers, we’re having to hear about everything that the fighters are not happy about. Whether it’s not getting a post on their birthday from the Instagram account to ‘Why am I fighting on this?’ We have to deal with it all,” Chou told The Game Plan. “It’s not as simple as just this guy fight that guy, it’s dealing with everything that comes with the fight world. Managing expectations, egos, attitudes.”

He continued:

“Matching fights is the easiest part. I assure you, the hardest part is cutting the deals and managing the roster and trying to keep everybody somewhat happy or satisfied.”

Rich Chou Explains Matchmaking Process in Bellator

Balancing a fight card can be difficult, especially for a promotion like Bellator, when it tried to generate more interest. While there, the promotion capitalized on nostalgia for the main events, while also showcasing its young stars on the undercard.

Former matchmaker Rich Chou explained how the cards would often be structured.

“Every spot is important, every fight is important, and you ideally want those to accomplish something. Early on in the card, you may have a few local guys that are there to help bring the crowd in and sell some tickets, and put on an exciting fight,” Chou told The Game Plan. “Then, we would have spots on the card committed to developing prospects. Another fight that is there to develop a contender. There’s a method to the madness.”

He added:

“Putting some really big names at the top and maybe they’re not in their prime, so to speak, but there’s just a ton of name recognition,” he said. “Everybody knows those names like [Ken] Shamrock, [Royce] Gracie, and Kimbo Slice. And that’s really to attract the mainstream audience.”

Chou Reveals Ex-Bellator Champ Patricio Pitbull Understood MMA Matchmaking Decisions

Chou also revealed that sometimes fighters are not too happy with their slot. However, that was not the case with Patricio Pitbull, who expressed his gratitude.

Chou noted that Pitbull was grateful for the opportunity to compete on the same card as Slice. The Brazilian was the reigning featherweight champion but his fight was the co-main event, while Shamrock vs. Slice was the headliner.

“There was one time Pitbull was fighting under Kimbo [Slice]. He said, ‘I totally get it. I appreciate what [Slice is] doing for me. He’s bringing more eyeballs to my fight than I’ve ever had before. And so, I’m not offended by it. I understand the business aspect of it. I understand how that benefits me and the rest of the card,” Chou told The Game Plan.

He added: “[Pitbull] was thinking like a promoter then. Not every guy thinks like that.”