Ex-UFC Champ’s Bold Challenge to Dana White: ‘I’ll Bet the House’

It’s been months since former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo retired from MMA, but he has stayed busy on social media calling out fighters.

After defending his bantamweight strap against Dominick Cruz via TKO at UFC 249 in May, “Triple C” announced he was walking away from the sport.

Since then, he’s used Twitter to take aim at bantamweight and flyweight fighters, including 135-pound champ Petr Yan and 125-pound champ Deiveson Figueiredo. He has also repeatedly challenged current UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

On Sunday, Cejudo made a bold prediction that neither of the three champions would last two rounds with him, tagging UFC president Dana White and stating he’d “bet the house” on it.

“Yo @danawhite why don’t you line up all your Rent A Chumps at 125, 135 and 145. I bet the house that neither one of them would make it past two rounds with Triple C! #justsaying.”

Yo @danawhite why don’t you line up all your Rent A Chumps at 125, 135 and 145. I bet the house that neither one of them would make it past two rounds with Triple C! #justsaying 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/lksilc8NFa — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 22, 2021

All three fighters are currently linked to an opponent.

Figueiredo fought to draw against Brandon Moreno in December and the two will presumably rematch later this year.

Yan is scheduled to make his first bantamweight title defense, taking on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6.

Volkanovski will fight Brian Ortega during UFC 260 on March 27.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’