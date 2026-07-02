Ex-UFC Double Champ Calls out Herb Dean, ‘It Has to Stop’

Former UFC double-champion Henry Cejudo has called for UFC referees to make harder decisions, following more drama surrounding referee Herb Dean and his officiating during UFC fights.

Dean was the target of a smear campaign by former two-division champion Alex Pereira, who claimed Dean let many back-of-the-head shots through during his fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC White House. Dean was also on the hook after Andre Fili called him out for the same reason after UFC Vegas 119 in June.

Dean dismissed wrongdoing in a post after UFC White House, explaining his perspective of the Unified Rules of MMA. Despite this, the contention hasn’t ended, and the latest to join the discussion, Cejudo, held him even more accountable.

Henry Cejudo to UFC Referees: ‘People Have Lost an Eye’

“Herb Dean, if you’re about it, bro, make a decision. Take a point!” Cejudo exclaimed on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. “People have lost an eye, people have lost paychecks, dude. And you’re out there getting standard pay.”

Cejudo holds a decision loss to Song Yadong. ‘Triple C’ was poked in the eye at the end of the third round, with the fight going to a technical decision at the start of the fourth.

“[…] Michael Bisping . . . Triple C. . . . No, [Dean] wasn’t the referee [in my fight with Song Yadong]. These guys are so afraid to take points that it is hurting the sport of mixed martial arts, and it has to stop. You’ve gotta suspend them, and you gotta hold them accountable because people are losing their vision and people are losing their damn money.”

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What Should UFC Do About Constant Fouls?

Michael Bisping is the only known fighter to have lost an eye as a result of a UFC fight, but that was caused by a detached retina following a spinning wheel kick loss against Vitor Belfort. However, Cejudo is correct about money, as most fighters are signed to a show-and-win payout structure. If they lose, they don’t get their win money, so they take home half their purse.

Issues arise when factoring in MMA scoring, which uses a 10-point must system, like boxing. However, no extra points are awarded for knockdowns, and there are only three rounds in non-title or non-main event fights. A single-point deduction in a three-round fight can drastically change the outcome, leading to more draws, which is extremely unsatisfying for spectators, fighters, and matchmakers.

A new, bespoke MMA scoring system would work, and with the UFC’s recent implementation of Meta AI Rankings, it’s not unthinkable that the promotion would take a drastic leap. The current rules are an echo of boxing’s rules because they were the easiest way to get past commissions back when MMA was considered radical and dangerous.

Perhaps now that fighters are unifying and speaking out against fouls, it’s finally time to reconfigure MMA scoring in a way that befits the sport. More point deductions for repeat or blatant fouls, and also more reasons to score 10-8 and 10-7 rounds to balance out those deductions.