Dana White Sets Timeline for New AI UFC Rankings System

UFC CEO Dana White says the UFC rankings will receive a major overhaul in the next few weeks. The current media member-based system is confirmed to be joined or replaced by an Artificial Intelligence system.

White has had plans to implement an AI ranking system since November 2024, when he spoke out against the “clowns” in charge of the current rankings system. UFC rankings are currently dictated by a voting panel of media members.

The MMA mogul eventually joined the Meta Board of Directors alongside Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in January 2025. Over a year later, a new rankings system seems to finally be in motion.

‘It’s Done, and It’s Coming,’ White Confirms AI-Based Rankings

White confirmed with MMA Fighting on June 10 that the new system is coming very soon.

“[It’s being announced in] a couple of weeks,” White clarified with his assistant. “It’s done, and it’s coming, and we’ll announce it in the next couple of weeks. Yeah [it’s AI-based]. AI is here, boys and girls.”

White did not discuss how the rankings will work or whether they are a complete replacement for the current system. However, UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald provided clarity on the new system during the UFC Vegas 118 broadcast on June 6.

“A new UFC ranking system is currently being developed that will be based on measurable performance, not opinion, not popularity,” Fitzgerald remarked. “By evaluating who you beat, strength of competition, activity, and consistency. The system is being designed to reward performance and better reflect results inside the Octagon.” h/t NY Fights

How Would AI Rankings Work?

AI rankings have been implemented elsewhere, such as Fight Minds, which uses data-driven insights to build its own roster.

Fighters earn points by being active and winning against higher or lower-ranked opponents. They lose points for losses, and points for older fights decrease over time, so ranked fighters can’t rest on their laurels. The current UFC rankings system is a meritocracy based largely on unanimous verdicts from the media members after every event.

Issues arise when it’s time to consider removing an inactive fighter from the roster. Fighters like No. 5-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez maintain a top spot despite having one contest in 837 days. Data-driven insights would have filtered Rodriguez out of the top five on inactivity alone.

Can AI Rankings be Trusted?

A new logic-based meritocracy system could help free up the UFC rankings, but it would ultimately be up to the UFC to eliminate bias at its root.

Whether it would favour decision-heavy fighters like Movsar Evloev, with wins over tough competition, or reward high-output knockout artists with less consistent resumes, remains to be seen.

UFC fans should look for an official announcement at one of UFC’s flagship events in the coming weeks. The promotion has a strong schedule this Summer, with UFC White House on June 14, Conor McGregor’s return to the cage in July, and numerous on-the-road Fight Nights.