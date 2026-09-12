Featherweight Contender Predicts Noche UFC Headliner

UFC featherweight contender Nathaniel Wood shared his prediction for the Noche UFC main event between Jean Silva and Jose Delgado.

In what should be an absolute barnburner of a fight, Silva and Delgado meet for five rounds tonight at Noche UFC.

Ahead of this important bout in the UFC featherweight division, another one of the weight class’s top fighters, Wood, shared his prediction for what he thinks will happen in the fight.

Nathaniel Wood Predicts Noche UFC Main Event

Taking to his social media, Wood shared a somewhat surprising prediction for the Noche UFC headliner.

“I see Delgado landing a KO knee straight through the middle tonight. Styles make fights and Delgado I reckon will be a problem for silva,” Wood wrote on his X.

It is, of course, worth noting that Wood fought Delgado at UFC 321 in October 2025, winning a controversial unanimous decision in the process, so he knows well what Delgado brings to the table. He hasn’t fought Silva before, however.

Jean Silva Heavily Favored to Defeat Jose Delgado

Although Wood is picking Delgado to beat Silva at Noche UFC, the betting odds do not agree with the Brit’s assessment of the fight.

Silva is a -425 favorite heading into tonight’s main event, with Delgado as a +335 betting underdog, according to the latest odds.

That being said, Wood is correct in that styles make fights, and since Silva prefers to stand and trade in his bouts, Delgado is going to have the chance to land a big shot on the feet and knock him out.

Should Silva win this fight, he has already said he plans on calling for a title shot against the winner of the UFC 333 main event between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev.

But if Delgado somehow pulls off the upset, he could be the one calling for the title shot instead.

It should be a fascinating main event at Noche UFC, and with the card now just hours to go, we’ll soon find out if Wood’s prediction for the bout is correct, or if the betting odds are to be believed here.