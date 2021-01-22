UFC 257 Main Card Fighter Released After Breaking COVID-19 Protocol

One of the most exciting prospects in the UFC’s lightweight division was cut from the promotion a day prior to his next fight.

Ottman Azaitar, 30, is a 13-0 fighter who has 10 professional victories by either KO or TKO. He made his promotional debut in September 2019, knocking out Teemu Packalen in the first round at UFC 242. In September 2020, the “Bulldozer” extended his UFC record to 2-0 by defeating Khama Worthy via first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 10.

The German-Moroccan fighter was scheduled to fight Matt Frevola during the main card of UFC 257 on January 23. The card is headlined by MMA superstar Conor McGregor and both Azaitar and Frevola were set to receive the most exposure they’ve ever had in their professional fighting careers.

However, Azaitar is no longer a UFC fighter.

Speak with MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion had caught Azaitar sneaking an individual into the UFC’s bubble. To curb the transmission of COVID-19, the UFC has implemented a bubble on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which fighters must strictly adhere to.

White said the man dropped off a package to Azaitar and his team and then left the bubble. Everything was caught on camera, according to the UFC president.

“He and his team cut their wristbands off and got them to people on the outside, one guy,” White said. “This guy got inside the bubble, went through a room, shimmied down four balconies and went through his balcony and dropped off a bag of… we don’t know what.

“And then, [he] changed his clothes, then went back outside of the bubble. We got everything on camera. We saw the whole thing and how it all went down, and pulled his fight and cut him.”

Watch the clip from Hannoun’s interview below:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz: Dana White Smiles, Hints at Possible Opponent? [WATCH]