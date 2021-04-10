Floyd Mayweather vs. UFC Star: ‘It’s Going Down!’

A former UFC star claims to be on his way to fighting retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. next. Retired UFC “champ champ” Henry Cejudo posted the news via social media on Friday. Cejudo, 34, told fans to stay tuned for the official announcement.

Cejudo posted, “It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @floydmayweather #staytune”.

It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @floydmayweather #staytune pic.twitter.com/hq39KApGeR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 9, 2021

Retired ‘Champ Champ’ vs. Retired Boxing Champ?

Cejudo hasn’t competed since stunningly announcing his retirement after defending his UFC bantamweight championship against former divisional kingpin Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Cejudo is the only Olympic gold medalist in history to also win a world title in the UFC. He’s one of only four fighters in company history to hold two UFC championships in different divisions at the same time and one of only seven to win a title in more than one division across an entire career.

Mayweather, 44, is currently retired from boxing, but he competed in an exhibition bout against RIZIN kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and has promised more similar bouts.

As a professional boxing champ, Mayweather established himself as the premier fighter of his era by winning world titles across four different weight classes. He’s sold more pay-per-views than any other prizefighter in history, and he’s never been defeated in the pro ranks.

Additionally, Mayweather won a bronze medal in boxing for the United States at the 1996 Olympics.

Why Mayweather vs. Cejudo Might Happen

UFC president Dana White recently teased via social media that he could be working on something with Mayweather again. You can see that post from Instagram below.

White and Mayweather did business together in 2017 for Mayweather’s last professional fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and both have promised numerous times to the media over the last few years that more events could be on the way.

Mayweather vs. Cejudo wouldn’t nearly be the same kind of blockbuster megafight that Mayweather vs. McGregor turned out to be, but it would likely generate much more interest than the Mayweather vs. Tenshin promotion in Japan did the following year, at least for fans in the United States.

Why Mayweather vs. Cejudo Might Not Happen

Mayweather vs. Cejudo doesn’t seem all that likely for various reasons.

First, Cejudo might technically be retired, but he’s used his social media platforms repeatedly to call out all sorts of people from all over the combat sports world since last summer. None of those fights happened.

Second, Cejudo’s last fight in the UFC happened in the 135-pound bantamweight division. Mayweather started his boxing career at 130 pounds and finished fighting mostly in boxing’s 147-pound welterweight division.

Finally, Cejudo probably doesn’t have the star power necessary to draw Mayweather. The latter is already supposedly heading into an exhibition bout against YouTuber Logan Paul later this year, and Paul commands much more interest and drives likely many pay-per-view buys for the boxer than Cejudo would.

Regardless, Cejudo claims the fight is on the way and stranger things have happened in the topsy-turvy world of combat sports.

