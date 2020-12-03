If Foe Sees Conor McGregor: ‘I’ll Act Based on the Situation’

Current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will “act based on the situation” should he run into Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. McGregor, who is ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division, is set to headline the card on January 23, 2021, against No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier.

As it stands right now, the UFC plans to host UFC 257 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and “The Eagle” may be in attendance. Nurmagomedov told Russian media on Wednesday that will likely be at the event to support his teammates who are competing.

He was then asked what would happen if he ran into “Notorious,” his biggest UFC rival. In one of the most volatile buildups to a fight ever, Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought for the lightweight belt in October 2018 at UFC 229 and The Eagle defeated the Irishman by fourth-round submission. After the fight ended, a brawl took place between Nurmagomedov and his team, and McGregor and his team.

There is still bad blood between the two, with both fighters taking shots at each other online and through the media. However, Nurmagomedov doesn’t seem overly concerned about seeing his foe in person.

“Why should I think about that?” Khabib said via RT Sport. “I’ll act based on the situation. If you don’t like someone or they don’t like you, it’s OK. If I meet someone I don’t like, I’ll act based on the situation.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nurmagomedov Believes There’s a Chance the UFC May Try & Set Up an Interaction Between Them

Nurmagomedov was then asked if he thinks the UFC would try and arrange a scenario where the two are in the same room and near each other.

“Now we’re having a serious conversation,” Khabib replied.

“Maybe [they could],” he continued. “They’re able to do that. Anything can happen. It could be Moscow, Abu Dhabi, New York… Believe me, they’re the best at that. No one compares to them [the UFC].”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Nurmagomedov Said McGregor Has BiggerThings to Think About Than Getting Into an Altercation With Him

January 23 will mark McGregor’s first fight in a year and second fight since losing to Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Notorious has already fought Poirier, defeating him at featherweight in 2014 via first-round TKO.

However, “The Diamond” has advanced mentally and physically since their bout six years ago and he will be a tough task for the Irishman.

Nurmagomedov told the media that he doesn’t think Notorious will start anything if they see each other as he needs to focus on the task at hand, Poirier.

“Anything’s possible in life,” Khabib said via RT Sport. “People kill each other and then make up… I don’t think there will be any provocation [from him], he will need to think about his fight.”

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport in October. He is still the reigning lightweight champion, however, and it is unclear if or when he will be stripped of the title.

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Called Out: ‘I’m Taking Everything You Worked For’