Former Teammate Reacts to Israel Adesanya Leaving Gym

Israel Adesanya’s former teammate at City Kickboxing, UFC light heavyweight prospect Navajo Stirling, reacted to his leaving the gym.

Adesanya spent over 16 years training with Eugene Bareman at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, but he recently announced that he was leaving the gym after suffering four straight losses, as he believes a change of scenery is needed to revitalize his MMA career.

“It’s the right thing for me, especially for where I’m at in my career. Insanity is doing the same (expletive) and expecting different results,” Adesanya said in a YouTube video explaining the move.

Navajo Stirling Reacts to Israel Adesanya Leaving Gym

Ahead of his co-main event fight against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz — a former opponent of Adesanya — Navajo Stirling shared his reaction to his former teammate leaving the gym after so many years of training together.

“I was happy for him. Sometimes you do need a breath of fresh air. A new opportunity. New surroundings. I know what that does for a fighter. Everyone at the gym just wishes him nothing but the best,” Stirling said (via MMAFighting.com).

“He’s paved the way for so many of us back home. Not just at our gym but other Kiwi’s and Aussies from down under, he’s paved the way for all of us. We all look up at him and we all want the best for him.”

Stirling Says CKB is Thriving

Although losing Adesanya is a tough blow, Stirling said that CKB is thriving even with him gone, especially with the recent addition of former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

“It didn’t get tougher (with Israel gone). We’ve got loads of guys at the gym. Big names, even names you’ve never heard of.“In terms of where the gym’s at, we’re doing so well. We’re in such a good spot right now at City Kickboxing. I’m a part of that. I’m now a big part of the next surging style of fighters coming through the gym. It’s going to be a time,” Stirling said.

Stirling takes on Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC Belgrade on Saturday.