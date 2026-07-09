Israel Adesanya Announces Major Career News

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya announced major career news as he is leaving City Kickboxing.

Adesanya is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, but his career has completely fallen off a cliff in recent years as he has lost four straight fights, including three straight losses by stoppage.

Knowing he needed to do something drastic to turn his career around, Adesanya is leaving his longtime MMA gym, City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, where his partnership with head coach Eugene Bareman resulted in one of the greatest championship runs in UFC history.

Israel Adesanya Announces He is Leaving City Kickboxing

Taking to his YouTube channel, Adesanya confirmed that he is leaving his gym for the past 16 years.

“It’s the right thing for me, especially for where I’m at in my career. Insanity is doing the same (expletive) and expecting different results,” Adesanya said.

Thus ends Adesanya’s marvelous run with CKB, where he became the middleweight champion of the world for several years and a UFC Hall of Famer.

After having lost four straight fights, Adesanya knew that it was time to make a switch, and you have to respect his decision to do it, as it’s not an easy one.

But given where he is in his career, it was the right call to make.

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Where Will Israel Adesanya Go Next?

As for where “The Last Stylebender” will go next, we don’t yet know what his next move will be.

He has spent his entire MMA career training in New Zealand, but perhaps he would consider moving to the United States and doing his fight camp at a mega gym such as American Top Team or Kill Cliff FC in Florida.

The reality is, even with his four-fight losing skid, Adesanya is one of the most popular fighters in the sport, and any gym in the world would love to have him. So while he doesn’t know yet where his next home will be, don’t expect him to take too long to decide as he looks to get back into the Octagon by the end of 2026.