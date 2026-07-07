Former UFC Champ Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shared his prediction for the rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway meet in the headliner of UFC 329 this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a welterweight rematch, after having first competed against each other in August 2013 when McGregor won a decision that night.

Now, 13 years later, the two former UFC champions meet once again, and another former UFC champ, du Plessis, shared his prediction for the bout.

Dricus du Plessis Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Speaking to Fight Forecast, du Plessis shared his prediction for the rematch between McGregor and Holloway this weekend at UFC 329.

“I’ve never ever made a secret of it. I’m a massive Conor fan, but I’m also a massive Max fan. You know, Conor started coming up when I was just starting out my pro career, his UFC run started. So, he was a guy that I genuinely looked up to as I progressed in the sport. Imagine this, imagine Conor beating Max Holloway and getting that title shot. I’m going with the Mac. I’m never going against him. I’m never going against Conor. Yeah. Max Holloway, massive fan, love him. He’s a great fighter, and he’s deserving of everything that he’s gotten and all the praise, but I can’t go against Conor,” du Plessis said (via Bloody Elbow).

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Latest Betting Odds

The current betting odds for McGregor vs. Holloway 2 have McGregor as a +185 underdog, with Holloway as a -215 favorite.

The betting odds actually opened with Holloway as a -550 favorite, so a ton of money has been pouring in on him, which has swelled the odds down to where they are.

Holloway will certainly enter this bout as the favorite, but the odds might be even closer by the time we get to Saturday.

It’s a big fight for both men, as McGregor is looking to get back into the win column after being away from the sport for five years, while Holloway is trying to bounce back after losing to Charles Oliveira in his last fight at UFC 326.

Should McGregor win, it’s possible that he fights for a title in his next fight, while for Holloway, it would help him get back the momentum he had before he dropped the one-sided fight to Oliveira.

Regardless of who wins, look for this to be an exciting matchup.