UFC Icon Forrest Griffin Breaks Silence on the Death of Stephan Bonnar

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin shared his reaction to the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar.

On Dec. 24, UFC announced the tragic news of Bonnar’s passing at the age of 45 from heart complications.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” stated UFC President Dana White in a press release. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Many members of the mixed martial arts community paid their tributes and extended their support for the Bonnar family online. However, Griffin did not immediately issue a response.

He took to Twitter on Dec. 28 to comment on Bonnar’s death, writing, “Stephan was a lot of things: He was always the most interesting person in the room, he had the biggest heart and most importantly, he was my friend. I always loved it that people got excited when they found out we were really friends. I’ll always miss you, brother.”

Stephan was a lot of things: He was always the most interesting person in the room, he had the biggest heart and most importantly, he was my friend. I always loved it that people got excited when they found out we were really friends. I’ll always miss you, brother. https://t.co/lXuMgRgaJV — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) December 28, 2022

Griffin and Bonnar Played a Vital Role in Elevating UFC

In 2005, UFC was in a rocky situation trying to get MMA to break into the mainstream. They launched the reality television series and MMA competition called “The Ultimate Fighter” which brought contestants under the same roof while competing with one another inside the octagon.

Griffin collided with Bonnar in the finale of the show’s inaugural season. The pair battled it out for three rounds in an action-packed war that saw each man have his moments. Griffin managed to edge out Bonnar on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. He took home the 205-pound gold and became the light heavyweight winner of the debut season.

Their blockbuster fight is widely credited for skyrocketing the popularity and success of the UFC, which was in a tough spot financially at the time. Bonnar received a contract from the promotion as well and continued to compete under the banner for another seven years.

Reactions From the MMA Community Came Flooding In

UFC offered its condolences on Twitter: “The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Former UFC middleweight champion and analyst Michael Bisping reacted to Bonnar’s passing: “Heard about this early this morning. Truly a heartbreaking loss. So very sad. Thoughts are with his family.”

Prolific MMA journalist Ariel Helwani wrote: “Horrible news. Not hyperbole to state that without Stephan Bonnar’s contributions on TUF 1 (and the finale) the sport isn’t what it is today. He will forever be an extremely important part of MMA history. May he rest in peace.”

Showtime & Bellator MMA color commentator Big John McCarthy commented: “Very sad to hear about the passing of @StephanBonnar His fight with @ForrestGriffin helped jumpstart the @ufc into the mega promotion you see today. RIP Stephan. Your time here was way too short.”

Social media sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul chimed in, writing, “RIP to the American Pyscho, Stephan Bonnar. I remember watching him and Anderson Silva. From what I’ve read, without him and Forrest Griffin, UFC may have not made it.“