‘Four Baddest Women on Earth’ Named By Dana White [LOOK]

UFC president Dana White recently gave his take on who the “four baddest women on earth” are.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports during UFC 268 fight week, White listed the four fighters, naming UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

“Listen, in my opinion right now and before that fight, the four baddest women on Earth are Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Rose Namajunas, and Weili Zhang,” White said via BJPenn.com. “So anything can happen on Saturday night. The interesting thing about Rose is she’s so unassuming. She’s so quiet and so sweet and a tiny little thing. She will knock you dead with her hands, with her feet, she has that female knockout power. And so does Weili.”

Namajunas & Zhang Rematch at UFC 268 on Saturday Night

Namajunas regained the strawweight belt earlier this year after dethroning Zhang at UFC 261 in April 2021. It was a quick fight as “Thug Rose” landed a vicious head kick, knocking out the then-champ.

It was Zhang’s first loss in the promotion and only her second defeat in her professional MMA career.

Fast forward seven months later and the two will compete in an instant rematch, this time with Namajunas as the 115-pound belt holder. They are scheduled to fight in the co-main event of UFC 268 on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Nunes & Shevchenko Have Fought Twice Already, Nunes Won Both Times

Nunes currently holds the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound UFC female fighter accolade and is the consensus greatest women’s fighter of all time. Shevchenko is sitting at No. 2 pound-for-pound.

The two have met inside the Octagon twice and “The Lioness” came out on top both times, defeating Shevchenko by decision on each occasion. They competed in 2016 at UFC 196 and Nunes beat via unanimous decision, then they fought in 2017 at UFC 215 and The Lioness edged the scorecards, winning by split decision.

The decision at UFC 215 was highly controversial, with many pundits and fans scoring the fight for “Bullet.”

Since then, the two have gone on to rule their respective weight classes. Nunes is the only champion to currently hold two divisional titles, featherweight and bantamweight. After losing to Nunes in their second contest, Shevchenko dropped down to 125 pounds where she’s ruled since, winning the title in 2018.

Talks of a trilogy have only ramped up the past few years and if they continue dominating their divisions, it seems inevitable the two will meet in a trilogy.

