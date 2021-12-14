Francis Ngannou Reacts to Jon Jones’ Comeback Timeline

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been linked to Jon Jones for well over a year, and “The Predator” recently gave his thoughts on Jones’ comeback timeline.

Last week, “Bones” revealed that he has two dates in mind for his Octagon return, April or July. He hasn’t fought since February 2020, and he vacated his light heavyweight belt in August 2020 in pursuit of heavyweight.

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or a total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week,” Jones told Albuquerque TV station KRQE. “Those are the two dates that I’m kind of eying. I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there.”

Although nothing is official, there’s a chance he’ll receive an instant title shot against the winner of UFC 270’s heavyweight championship contest between Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane due to his resume.

Ngannou recently spoke with MMA Junkie about the former light heavyweight champion. There was a lot of hype surrounding The Predator and Bones potentially getting into the cage, but it’s died down considerably over the past few months, likely due to Jones’ inactivity and legal problems outside of the cage.

And it’s died down for Ngannou as well.

“Personally I don’t really care about that anymore,” Ngannou said via the outlet. “There is a lot of talk about Jon Jones. He says a lot of things, yet we are still here. I wasn’t even expecting to fight someone other than Jon Jones after the Stipe (Miocic) fight, but here I am. It’s almost 10 months away, I’m going to fight Ciryl Gane which wasn’t in the picture, in the landscape at that moment at all.”

The champion then said he can’t rely on Jones’ word about returning.

“What Jon Jones says and what Jon Jones does is two different things and I can’t bet on that,” Ngannou continued. “I can’t put my money on that. I just do what I’m going to do and we don’t know what the future holds for us. It’s not something that I’m running against anymore.”

