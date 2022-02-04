Analyst Compares Francis Ngannou & Jorge Masvidal’s Situation

Former UFC two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen recently shared a video on his YouTube channel which featured the retired combatant comparing Francis Ngannou to Jorge Masvidal.

As many MMA fans know, Ngannou, the UFC’s heavyweight champion, is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the promotion. And Sonnen believes that Ngannou should take the route of Masvidal, one of the sport’s biggest superstars.

“What can Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno, and Francis Ngannou learn from Jorge Masvidal?” Sonnen said via MMA Junkie. “Well, you have three guys that are complaining they’re not getting enough money, and you have one guy who’s never said the word ‘money’ – Jorge Masvidal,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Jorge Masvidal is bringing attention to his fight successfully. Do you know what it costs to post something on Twitter? Do you know how cheap and inexpensive that is?”

“Everybody unhappy in their contract, everybody who thinks they should be getting more money, and everybody who’s talking about money needs to follow the lead of the guy who’s not,” Sonnen continued. “When was the last interview you saw where Masvidal said he needed more money? How about never, and it’s not because all of a sudden, Masvidal lives some minimal lifestyle. It’s not as though Masvidal is not a prizefighter, as well. Masvidal knows how to get the money.”

Bruce Buffer Told Ngannou That Fighter’s Typically Become Irrelevant After Leaving the UFC

Ngannou defended his belt last month when he defeated then-interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270. Going into the fight, Ngannou’s UFC contract was a major storyline, with the heavyweight champion taking issue with his pay, the way he’s been treated by the promotion and the restrictions to have been placed upon him.

Ngannou will be a free agent in a year, and “The Predator” has said that he’ll sit out until then if he can’t come to an agreement with the promotion. While speaking with UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer on the “It’s Time” podcast, Buffer warned the fighter that he won’t be as relevant fighting in a different promotion.

“No offense to other organizations, but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while. Instead of losing in the UFC your contract is being ended in the UFC and you fall from the Octagon down into the Bellators.”

Dana White Didn’t Present Ngannou With the Heavyweight Belt

After Ngannou defeated Gane, UFC president Dana White was nowhere to be seen. The UFC president will usually wrap the belt around a champion’s waist inside the Octagon, as he did during the co-main event.

According to White, he had to deal with something in the back, and that’s why he wasn’t around to award Ngannou the championship.

