Tyson Fury Puzzles Francis Ngannou With NSFW Manhood Question

Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou discussed the possibility of a superfight following the “Gypsy King’s” lastest victory on Saturday, although another exchange between the two heavyweights left the viewing audience a bit puzzled.

“We’re going to find out who’s the baddest motherf–ker on the planet,” Ngannou said with Fury standing next to him. “I have a couple of months, and I’ll be right back on my feet.”

That comment forced the interviewer to respond for the bad language but Fury took it one step further, asking Ngannou a very personal — and NSFW — question about his manhood.

“Have you got a big corey,” a fired-up Fury asked multiple times, gesturing at his own downstairs.

Could you just imagine the exchanges Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou would have at press conferences and media events?! 🤣pic.twitter.com/5xnOhVRbjq — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 24, 2022

Ngannou didn’t appear to understand the question, so he simply smiled and said, “by the way, congratulations.”

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury Tease ‘Hybrid’ Bout





Play



IN FULL: Tyson Fury Post-Fight Press Conference: Fury Confirms Retirement From Boxing Listen from Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte following their fight at Wembley. Subscribe to BT Sport Boxing on YouTube ➡️ youtube.com/c/btsportboxing Follow BT Sport Boxing on Twitter ➡️ twitter.com/btsportboxing Join our BT Sport Boxing Facebook Group ➡️ facebook.com/groups/BTSportBoxing/ Follow us on Instagram ➡️ instagram.com/btsportboxing Read more on upcoming fights on BT Sport and BT Sport… 2022-04-23T23:07:56Z

There’s a reason that Ngannou was in attendance and that’s because the UFC champ may be the next man Fury steps into the ring with. The two heavyweight champs have been rumored to be working on a big-pay exhibition bout and gave more details on that fight on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a hybrid fight with different types of rules, you know,” Ngannou said. “MMA gloves in the ring, kind of mixed up, a little different.”

Fury sounded genuinely excited about the scrap to determine the top heavyweight between the two big men.

“This is going to be one very special fight, like never before seen in the history of our sport,” Fury said. “We’re not talking about two light guys. I’m 270, he’s 270 pounds. It’s going to be an explosive fight when it happens.”

Fury said after the fight he’s heading into retirement but did not rule out a lighthearted exhibition against Ngannou or someone else.

“I will not rule out exhibitions, for sure,” Fury said about his future. “Get some of that Floyd Mayweather money. I want to have fun. I’m an entertainer. I entertain, that’s what I do best. I want to have fun.

“Francis Ngannou was here today, he’s on my hit list in an exhibition fight. However he wants — in a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves, we can make it happen. I think everyone wants to see it. He’s a monster of a guy. I’m a monster of a guy. So it will be a clash of the titans for sure.”

Francis Ngannou Recovering From Knee Surgery

The timeline for the fight is sometime in 2023, with Ngannou still needing to recover fully from surgery for ACL and MCL injuries he suffered before his last fight against Ciryl Gane.

“Knee surgery went very well,” Ngannou wrote on Instagram in mid-March. “PS: no meniscus damage. Thank you to Dr. Alattrache and staff for taking great care of me. Sincerely, THE KING.”

Ngannou is expected to need around nine months to recover from the procedure. As he eyes a fight with Fury, his UFC future is in question. He said he would not renew his UFC contract if he didn’t have the option to box.

“No, I will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 anymore,” Ngannou said prior to UFC 270. “I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this fight for a personal reason, and because I want to make sure that regardless, even if it’s unfair, I have been wrongly treated, I can make my case to say I have completed the eight fights. But no.

“We’ve been having this (boxing) discussion for a year, and it seems like they were OK with it. Whatever you’re doing, whatever the event is, whether it’s boxing, when the UFC is involved, it’s just going to make it bigger. That’s not questionable. So yes, if I want to box, I would like the UFC to be involved.”