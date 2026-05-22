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Exclusive: Frankie Edgar Reveals the Two UFC Fights Fans Need to See

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UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar
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Frankie Edgar Names UFC Fights That Must Be Booked

Frankie Edgar did not hesitate when naming two fights he believes the UFC must book. Edgar pointed out that both matchups carry high stakes and could define legacies in the sport.

The former lightweight champion put himself in the matchmakers’ shoes and identified which two fights would make the most sense. He pointed to the current landscape of the sport and selected matchups that provide a clashing of styles.

Edgar, who is set to return to competition against Merab Dvalishvili in RAF, remains closely tuned in the MMA landscape. His ideal matchups also align with what fans have been clamoring for.

Frankie Edgar Reveals Two UFC Fights That Fans Need to See

Frankie Edgar has been impressed with what he has seen in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions. Former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria have stood out.

Edgar wants to see both fighters get a chance to cement their legacy. For Topuria, he wants to see him face Islam Makhachev, which has been a dream fight for fans.

Meanwhile, Edgar wants to see Pereira get the opportunity to face Jon Jones.

“I think Islam [Makhachev] vs. [Ilia] Topuria is the biggest fight that needs to be made. And I’ll give you another one, Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira. That’s another one [that needs to be made],” Edgar exclusively told Heavy Sports.

Topuria would have a chance to become a three-division UFC champion if successful. Pereira will have that historic opportunity first, when he faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship at the White House.

While Tom Aspinall awaits the winner of Pereira vs. Gane, a potential clash with Jones could be enticing.

Edgar Shares His Thoughts on What Could Unfold

Islam Makhachev

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Islam Makhachev celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena of Australia to win the welterweight title during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Makhachev vs. Topuria, and Jones vs. Pereira are both realistic and have been discussed in the past year.

Topuria, in particular, has not shied away from expressing confidence in his chances. He famously said that he believes he could submit Makhachev and do so in front of his coach and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. Edgar admitted that those are fighting words.

“Yeah, [those are fighting words]. “I’m buddies with Islam and Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and that whole Dagestani team. And I see how they train. I know what he’s capable of,” Edgar exclusively told Heavy Sports. “Even though Topuria is amazing to watch, got dynamite in his hands, I’m leaning toward Islam on that one.”

Jones vs. Pereira would be another intriguing bout. Jones’ lone career loss came by disqualification, so ‘Poatan’ can possibly obtain GOAT status with a third title and win over Jones.

“I guess [Pereira could be the GOAT]. Three titles is unheard of. It’s just Jon Jones is the guy,” he said. “And I think if they fought, Jones will find a way to win. He’s just too smart, too intelligent of a fighter, and has too many tools.”

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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Exclusive: Frankie Edgar Reveals the Two UFC Fights Fans Need to See

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