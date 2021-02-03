UFC Star Volunteers for ‘Fun Fight’ vs. Nate Diaz

UFC superstar Nate Diaz might be staying in the welterweight division, and one of the top stars in the weight class just made it known via social media that he’s down for a potential showdown against Diaz at 170 pounds.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson commented on a post on Instagram about which UFC fighter Diaz should fight next.

Thompson posted, “Me! Would be a fun fight for sure.”

The Freak.MMA post on Instagram was captured by Spinnin Backfist for Twitter.

Wonderboy is interested (ig:freak. mma) pic.twitter.com/wxtRBv6d43 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 3, 2021

Thompson Keeps Calling For Big Fights

Thompson’s idea about fighting Diaz wasn’t quite an official challenge, but that makes two interesting fights in a row that Thompson has publically tried to secure since winning his last fight over Geoff Neal last year via five-round decision at the final UFC Fight Night card of 2020.

Thompson’s classic kickboxing skills were on full display in the cage that night, and he dominated a contest that some fights fans believed beforehand would be a much closer affair.

After that stunning win, Thompson called for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

“You know, I was poking at a guy ranked higher than me on Twitter, in the nicest way possible, he wasn’t having it. But, yes, this is two [wins] in a row, ranked No. 11, I’m definitely working my way up. Give me somebody…I wanna see the ‘NMF’ vs. the ‘BMF’, baby! Let’s make that happen,” Thompson said during his post-fight interview on ESPN,” Thompson said during his post-fight interview.

It was just Thompson’s second-ever public call out.

The fighter had previously tried to get the attention of welterweight contender Leon Edwards three months earlier, but that fight never came to fruition.

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

Who Should Thompson Fight Next?

For the potential Diaz fight, Thompson’s social media comment on another person’s post about who Diaz should fight next seems less like an official challenge and more like something that happens when a fighter is sitting around bored because he doesn’t have any big fights lined up.

Regardless, Thompson vs. Diaz pit two popular stars against each other in an important battle.

Heck Thompson vs. Diaz, Masvidal, Edwards, or any of the other top 170-pound contenders in the UFC today would seem to be something the people over in the UFC offices would probably want to consider making happen.

Thompson is one of the most accomplished welterweight contenders. The former title challenger is riding a two-fight win streak, and he looked strong enough in his last outing to give any UFC welterweight problems.

