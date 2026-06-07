Gabriel Bonfim Explains Jack Della Maddalena Callout

Gabriel Bonfim called out former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena after beating Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 118.

In what was, by far, the biggest win of his MMA career to date, Bonfim shut out the former welterweight champ Muhammad with three 50-45 scorecards in the main event of UFC Vegas 118. It was an incredibly impressive performance by the 28-year-old Brazilian, who improved to 7-1 overall in the UFC, including his current five-fight win streak.

After beating Muhammad, Bonfim has his sights set on another former UFC welterweight champion in Della Maddalena.

Gabriel Bonfim Explains Why He Called Out Jack Della Maddalena

Following the fight, Bonfim spoke to the media and explained why he called out Della Maddalena in his post-fight interview.

“He is my next opponent because the division is kind of muddy waters up there, just everything’s kind of scrambled up top. He’s top five, and I feel that he needs to be my next opponent,” Bonfim said.

Muhammad was ranked No. 5 in the UFC welterweight division heading into this bout, with Bonfim ranked at No. 11, so Bonfim should take Muhammad’s spot in the top five. Della Maddalena is ranked at No. 4, so it makes a lot of sense if Bonfim fights him next, especially since Della Maddalena is coming off a loss in his last bout to Carlos Prates, meaning he will fight down in his next bout.

Other Welterweight Options for Gabriel Bonfim

While Della Maddalena is a sensible callout that makes a ton of sense based on the rankings, there are other top fighters in the UFC welterweight division whom Bonfim could fight instead.

Another one is Sean Brady, who is ranked at No. 6 in the weight class. In the post-fight show on Paramount+ following UFC Vegas 118, Brady was a guest, and he admitted that Bonfim is someone whom he has been studying for quite some time as a potential opponent. It does feel like the seeds for this potential matchup against Bonfim were being planted by Brady, so don’t be surprised if that’s who he gets next.

It’s unlikely that Bonfim would get Prates or Michael Morales, who are both very deserving of a title shot right now against UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, one that Ian Machado Garry seems likely to get next, with a date at UFC 330 being rumored. But Bonfim should definitely get to fight one of Della Maddalena or Brady in his next fight.

Regardless of who Bonfim fights next, it is clear this is someone who is a legitimate rising star in the UFC welterweight division. Not only did he beat Muhammad, a former UFC champion, but he completely shut him out for five rounds on the scorecards. It was just an amazing performance by Bonfim, and one that is going to push him into the elite of the UFC welterweight division.

With fighters like Makhachev, Machado Garry, Prates, Morales, Brady, Della Maddalena, and now Bonfim all at the top of the weight class, the UFC welterweight division is as deep as it ever has been.