Georges St-Pierre Named Canada Soccer Ambassador Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Georges St-Pierre is the newest ambassador for the Canada Soccer Foundation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Canada will host the tournament alongside the United States and Mexico.

Many fans view St-Pierre as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time. Even after eight years away from competition, he remains one of Canada’s most popular athletes. During his Hall of Fame career, ‘Rush’ joined the list of legends to become a two-division UFC champion.

As the World Cup approaches, the Canada Soccer Foundation continues to partner with major names in sports and entertainment. The organization announced that the former two-division UFC champion has joined its Iconic XI ambassador program. St-Pierre and the other ambassadors will help build support for the Canadian Men’s National Team.

Other Iconic XI ambassadors include Alanis Morissette, Andre De Grasse, Dan Levy, Shawn Mendes, Shay Mitchell, Sidney Crosby, Simu Liu, and Summer McIntosh.

St-Pierre Reacts to Becoming Iconic XI Ambassador for Canada Soccer Foundation

Georges St-Pierre shared his thoughts after joining the Canada Soccer Foundation as an Iconic XI ambassador. The UFC Hall of Famer voiced support for the CanMNT ahead of the World Cup.

St-Pierre spoke about the focus and discipline needed to compete at the highest level. ‘Rush’ also feels proud to support the team.

“At the highest level, success comes down to preparation, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. The World Cup is the ultimate stage, and I have a lot of respect for what it takes to compete there,” St-Pierre said in a press release. “I’m proud to stand behind our Men’s National Team and support them as they represent Canada on the world stage.”

Jerry Deifer, partner at Infinity &, also spoke about adding the UFC legend to the program.

“At its core, Iconic XI is about bringing Canadians together during this milestone moment in Canadian sports history. Georges, along with each of the ambassadors has their own unique fan base, uniting different audiences across Canada behind our Men’s National Team for a moment of celebration, connection, and pride,” Deifer said in a press release.

Canada Soccer CEO Praises St-Pierre for Becoming an Ambassador

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue also praised St-Pierre for joining the program.

Hosting a FIFA World Cup can increase interest in soccer across the country. More young athletes may start playing the sport at both recreational and competitive levels. The tournament can also bring more money and support to soccer programs in Canada.

Canada also has its own first division soccer league, the Canadian Premier League. A strong World Cup could help the league attract more fans and players.

Blue expressed gratitude to ‘Rush’ for supporting Canadian athletes.

“Georges is a champion in every sense of the word, and we’re proud to welcome him to the Iconic XI,” Blue said in a press release. “His commitment to excellence and his ability to inspire Canadians align perfectly with what this ambassador program represents as we build toward a historic World Cup at home.”

Canada will begin its World Cup campaign on Jun. 12, when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. The World Cup hosts will also face Qatar and Switzerland in the group stage.