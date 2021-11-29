Georges St-Pierre on Conor McGregor’s Standing in the Sport

Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently gave his thoughts on the state of Conor McGregor’s MMA career.

When featured on SPORF’s YouTube channel last month, “GSP” admitted that he believes McGregor needs to change his lifestyle if the Irishman hopes to regain his status as one of the greatest active fighters in the sport.

Ever since winning the lightweight belt in 2016, McGregor, another former two-division UFC champion, was regarded as one of the best 155-pound fighters in the promotion. However, after suffering two back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, St-Pierre said McGregor’s stock as a top-tier fighter is “going down.”

“Yeah, Conor McGregor, now his stock is going down,” GSP said via BloodyElbow.com. “He was very high in the beginning and I’m talking about in terms of, not in terms of money [or] promotion, in terms of status and in the rankings. Now he’s, he’s going down, his stock is going down.”

“There’s been a few fights that it’s going down a little bit,” St-Pierre continued. “There is a possibility that he might come back up but I think now things [do] not go well for him. You need to change some of his lifestyle.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Has Only Won 1 Fight Since 2016

“Notorious” has rarely tasted victory inside the Octagon since winning the 155-pound belt at UFC 205 in November 2016. That fight at Madison Square Garden was arguably the best performance of the Irishman’s career, starching then-champ Eddie Alvarez in the second round, winning by TKO.

Since then, McGregor has only fought four times in the UFC, and once as a boxer. He’s lost every bout except for his 40-second destruction of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Khabib Nuramgomedov beat McGregor in October 2018 via fourth-round submission at UFC 229. As mentioned, Notorious was defeated by Dustin Poirier twice in a row as well, losing to “The Diamond” at UFC 257 and 264, in January and July 2021, respectively. He was taken out via second-round TKO in their January clash and McGregor broke his leg in their July fight.

McGregor also lost his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 by 10th-round TKO.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Georges St-Pierre Retired After Winning the UFC Middleweight Championship

GSP hung up his gloves while at the top of the sport. The long-reigning UFC welterweight champion vacated his belt in 2013 after defending it against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. Four years later, the Canadian returned to the Octagon to challenge then-middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the 185-pound strap.

St-Pierre earned his second divisional UFC title by choking out Bisping in the third round of their main event fight during UFC 217 in November 2017.

GSP would then vacate the belt around a month later due to dealing with ulcerative colitis, and he officially retired from the sport in 2019.

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268