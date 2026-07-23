Georges St-Pierre Reveals His Mindset Before Final Round Against Johny Hendricks

Georges St-Pierre revealed his mindset during the final round of his welterweight title fight against Johny Hendricks. St-Pierre earned a unanimous decision in what became his final welterweight title defense.

‘Rush’ absorbed significant damage during the fight. Hendricks, known for his power, controlled several moments during the bout. However, St-Pierre remained resilient and did enough to win the fight on the scorecards.

More than a decade after UFC 167, St-Pierre revealed what he was thinking before the 5th round. The Canadian admitted that he has accepted the possibility that Hendricks was going to win.

“There’s a moment right before the last round of that fight, I’m sitting on the stool and it was a very tough fight, very close,” St-Pierre said on his GSP Podcast. “My coach is telling me, ‘Georges, it’s 2-2. This is the final round. It’s do or die.'”

He continued:

“I’m sweaty, I’m busted up, I have a bunch of marks on my face. I’m looking across, I’m looking at [Hendricks] and I’m thinking, ‘It’s okay. It happens sometimes. He’s younger, he’s more motivated, he probably wants it more than me.’ By the way, I don’t even want to be there.'”

Georges St-Pierre Credits Royce Gracie for Giving Him Added Motivation

Georges St-Pierre also credited Royce Gracie for giving him added motivation to continue and shift momentum back into his favor. During Gracie’s appearance on St-Pierre’s GSP Podcast, the Canadian said the Brazilian’s presence gave him a spark.

“I’m having this thought that comes back to me. I’m like, ‘How about Royce? Royce is watching you. Arnold Schwarzenegger was in the crowd as well and he’s watching you,'” he said. “Then I’m like, ‘[Expletive] that. I can’t lose this fight in front of my idol.’ Then it pumped me up again. I finished strong in the 5th round and I won the fight [by] decision.”

St-Pierre spent time with Gracie during fight week and did not want to deliver a poor performance in front of him.

St-Pierre Thanks Gracie for Inspiring Him

St-Pierre also revealed that he was dealing with depression at the time of his fight with Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. He faced the pressure associated with being one of the UFC‘s biggest stars and trying to balance his personal life.

St-Pierre expressed gratitude for Gracie spending time with him before his fight and for inspiring him to pursue MMA. ‘Rush’ said he did not think he would have found the motivation to continue without the UFC Hall of Famer there.

“Thank you. Because if you would not have been there, man, I think I would not have the energy, the motivation to do it. I was in a dark time,” St-Pierre said during GSP Podcast. “Then I took time off. I needed to get out because I was in a little depression at that time and I was too embarrassed to admit it because I was thinking if I talk about it, the fans would say, ‘What does he have to complain about? He’s rich, he’s popular.'”

He added: “If I was able to do it and finish that chapter of my life well, it’s because of you. Man, you’re an inspiration, Royce.”