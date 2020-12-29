UFC’s Georges St-Pierre Next Move: ‘No Regrets’

Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre got fans’ attention on Tuesday when he posted a cryptic message on his social media.

“GSP” took to Instagram to share a Story of himself working on his standup in a cage alongside his longtime coach, Firas Zahabi. St-Pierre, who retired after winning the middleweight championship in 2017, teased that there is a big announcement coming Wednesday.

“New year, new Team, announcement tomorrow,” GSP wrote. It’s unclear what St-Pierre is referring to, however social media has been buzzing in anticipation of his announcement.

The former two-division champ has made it clear that the only fight that interests him enough to warrant a comeback is to faceoff against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov, who has also shown interest in the bout, announced his retirement from the sport in October, however the Russian is meeting with UFC president Dana White in January to discuss his fighting future.

