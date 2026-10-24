Georges St-Pierre Predicts Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre shared his prediction for the UFC 333 co-main event between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan and Dvalishvili meet for the third time in the co-headliner of UFC 333 for the UFC bantamweight title. The pair are 1-1 so far in their two-fight series, so this trilogy bout will break the deadlock between the two long-time rivals, barring a draw.

Georges St-Pierre Predicts UFC 333 Co-Main Event

Speaking to Covers, St-Pierre shared his prediction for the UFC 333 co-main event between Yan and Dvalishvili.

“The person that will be able to adapt the best that will win the fight. They know each other very well. It’s a clash of style, you know? Merab has the best takedown in the game. He has the record. However, last time Petr Yan prepared himself very well. You see that he countered a lot of Merab’s attacks and was able to neglect his pressure. Petr Yan is very well-rounded. He’ good everywhere. Merab, we know what’s his specialty. He’s very good at making his opponent guess whether if he strikes or take down and he’s got an amazing timing. So, he needs to use his bread and butter. Yan is amazing. He’s good everywhere. Everywhere. And he has a lot of experience. They both have a lot of experience, actually. It’s a clash of style,” St-Pierre said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“I think the momentum favors Yan because, you know, he got the W last time, but I believe Merab can shock everyone and he can find a way to win. It’s a tough fight but if I had to choose, I think Merab will find a way to win.”

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UFC 333 Co-Main Event Betting Odds

With the UFC 333 co-main event now just hours away, Yan is a -160 favorite with Dvalishvili as a +135 underdog.

Yan won the last fight between these two rivals at UFC 323 in December 2025, so it makes sense that he is the favorite considering how dominant he was the last time they met. But Dvalishvili is a great fighter, and if we are to trust St-Pierre, Dvalishvili has a great chance to win the belt.