Gillian Robertson Responds to Din Thomas’s Apology

UFC women’s strawweight fighter Gillian Robertson responded to her coach Din Thomas’ apology following the remarks he made following UFC 330.

Robertson lost a unanimous decision to Mackenzie Dern in the co-main event of UFC 330 in what was a failed bid to become the UFC women’s strawweight champion.

After the bout, Thomas — who also works as an on-air analyst for the UFC — went on air and announced he would retire from cornering fighters after Robertson’s loss to Dern, adding that he felt Robertson had gone as far as she could go.

It was surprising to see a coach make those sorts of comments about their fighter, though Thomas later apologized, admitting that it was the wrong time and place to air his grievances.

Now, Robertson has responded to Thomas’s apology.

Gillian Robertson Responds to Din Thomas

Responding on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Robertson shared the following statement about Thomas in a message that Helwani read on air.

“Prior to (Saturday’s broadcast), I didn’t see any sign of what was to be said. After the broadcast, he had said, ‘I will address this in the morning,’ followed by, ‘Going live on (Deep Waters) in 15 minutes.’ He did reach out to me privately at 5:00 PM and then sent a voice message apologizing around 7:30 PM, to which I have not responded due to comments he has made since the broadcast, privately, to my team that led me to believe there is not much weight in the apology, such as, ‘Me doing that publicly was more so for TV purposes and ratings.’ I don’t think there’s a conversation to be had. I’m good with everything. The people who sign my checks are cool. As for now, I regroup, take some time to heal, and I will be back in the gym as soon as possible on the same mission,” Robertson said.

Din Thomas’ Apology to Gillian Robertson

In case you missed it, this was Thomas’ apology to Robertson on Monday’s edition of the “Deep Waters” podcast.

“Saturday night was the most inappropriate time for me to bring up the fact that I did not want to corner again. It was completely irresponsible; it was despicable. I shouldn’t have done it. I should have waited until maybe even today. I should have waited until a different time than to take away her moment,” Thomas said.

“This is a young lady that I’ve worked with for her entire career. For the last seven years, it’s just been me and her working endlessly, traveling, working together. I remember her coming and crying, saying I would just like to win two or three in a row. Then she went on this amazing run. She’s broken records. I selfishly stole her moment that night, and instead of congratulating her on her run, I stole her moment. And I want to apologize to her for that because I stole her moment, and I was completely wrong.

“I’m ashamed. I’m embarrassed, but I’m not too big to say I’m sorry. And for her, Gillian, I love you. I got your back. I’ve always had your back. This is not the end. I’ve always had your back, and I want you to know that I’m always here for you. I’m always going to support you, and whatever you need, I’m always here for you, the same way I’ve been for you the last seven years when it was just us.”