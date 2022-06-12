Glover Teixeira Breaks Silence After Sub-30 Second UFC Title Loss

Forty-two-year-old combatant Glover Teixeira lost his light heavyweight strap at UFC 275, but he assured fans he gave his “best.”

Teixeira entered the Octagon in Singapore this weekend for his first-ever title defense. He drew the wild and unorthodox Jiri Prochazka, who was riding the momentum of two back-back finishes of former UFC title challengers.

Many believed that the fight wouldn’t go more than three rounds, let alone five. But, it did. In what was one of the most electric 205-pound UFC title tilts ever, Teixeira and Prochazka bludgeoned each other for nearly all five frames.

But, after more than 20 minutes of momentum swings, Prochazka cinched in a rear-naked choke and tapped out the Brazilian with 28 seconds left on the clock.

Teixeira appeared on his way to winning the fifth round after rocking Prochazka multiple times, and as per the official scorecard, the Brazilian would have likely retained his title if not for Prochazka’s sub-30-second submission.

‘I Gave My Best in This Fight,’ Teixeira Said Post-UFC 275

Teixeira shared a video on Instagram of himself addressing his fans about the fight. Speaking in Portuguese, Teixeira confirmed that he wasn’t going anywhere.

“We got hit a little bit there but I gave my best in this fight,” Teixeira said, as transcribed by MMA Fighting. “But the hand came in the neck, I was very tired, and I think I didn’t believe [in the submission]. I should have turned, but now it’s too late to cry over spilled milk. Live by the sword, die by the sword.

“I gave my best and it wasn’t enough, but let’s go for the next one. Thank you to all of you that root for me for the support. I’m fine, just a few cuts, but let’s go.”

Teixeira also took to Twitter to call for an immediate rematch with “Denisa.”

“Rematch?? @jiri_bjp @danawhite @ufc,” Teixeira tweeted.

Along with losing his light heavyweight title, Teixeira’s professional mixed martial arts record fell to 33-8, snapping his six-fight win streak. On the other end, Prochazka’s record improved to 29-3-1. He’s now 3-0 inside the Octagon and has won 13 contests in a row.

Anthony Smith Wants the Next Title Fight With Win Against Magomed Ankalaev

No. 5-ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith said during the ESPN+ UFC 275 post-event show that the winner of his scrap with No. 4 Magomed Ankalaev should get the title fight.

“I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but Dana White has already come out and said that Magomed Ankalaev vs. me is a No. 1 contender fight,” Smith said via MMA Junkie. “The winner gets a title shot. Dana is the boss. That’s what I think Ankalaev and I both thought was probably going to happen. Jan [Blachowicz] and [Aleksandar] Rakic just fought. Rakic was injured. Jan was probably losing that fight up until that injury. Essentially they both lost. That leaves me and Ankalaev. We’ve both been at the top of the division for a long time. I think that’s what’s next.”

Smith and Ankalaev are scheduled to fight at UFC 277 on July 30.