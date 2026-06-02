Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira promised that he will go for the knockout when he takes on Shogun Rua in a boxing match.

The two Brazilian MMA legends meet in an eight-round boxing match at Spaten Fight Night 3 on August 29 in São Paulo, Brazil. This will be the first time both Teixeira and Shogun have fought since UFC 283 in January 2023, when Teixeira lost to Jamahal Hill and Shogun lost to Ihor Potieira, in what turned out to be the final fights of their respective MMA careers.

Glover Teixeira Promises to Go for the KO Against Shogun Rua

Speaking to AG Fight after the news that his fight with Shogun is official, Teixeira said that it won’t be an exhibition match, as he promised the fans he would try to knock Shogun out.

“ No, man (there’s no exhibitionism here). It’s a brawl. It’s boxing. I’ll go there, it’s eight two-minute rounds. But I’ll be prepared to knock him out. I want Shogun prepared, I want that Shogun, you know? So we can show the public. We stepped a bit outside the MMA scene, we made history. Shogun is a legend of the sport, I had several wars in the UFC. Now it’s time for us to show what we did to this new generation that’s coming up. To show the ‘old school’. This fight is really cool. Anyone who understands fighting knows that these are two guys who are going to go at it. I’m going for the knockout,” Teixeira said.

Both Teixeira and Shogun were previously connected to an MMA match in the UFC over a decade ago, but for whatever reason, the fight never took place. Now, all these years later, the fight will happen in boxing, with Teixeira now 46 years old and Shogun 44.

Glover Teixeira in the Corner of Alex Pereira at UFC White House

Before Teixeira fights Shogun, he will be in the corner of his pupil, UFC superstar Alex Pereira, at UFC Freedom 250, which takes place on June 14 at the White House in Washington, D.C. In the co-main event of this mega event, Pereira will attempt to become the first three-division champion in UFC history when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Ever since Pereira began training with Teixeira in 2020, he has become one of the best MMA fighters in the sport. Pereira already had an elite striking attack, coming from a traditional kickboxing background, but he began training his ground game and improving his takedown defense under Teixeira’s tutelage. That has led Pereira to become an elite MMA fighter and a two-division champion, with the chance to soon become a three-division UFC champion.

It would certainly be one heck of a summer for Teixeira MMA & Fitness if Pereira defeats Gane to win a third UFC belt in June, and if Teixeira comes out of retirement in August to beat Shogun in his return to combat sports after over three years away from getting punched in the head for money.