Canelo Alvarez Fight Crashed by ‘Jake Paul Goons’ [WATCH]

Two “Jake Paul goons” crashed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s post-fight interview on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and the boxing superstar wasn’t having it. Alvarez defeated mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim by third-round knockout and was talking about his big win to DAZN’s Chris Mannix when he noticed two people jumping up and down behind him inside the ring wearing Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren shirts.

Alvarez appears to say “get the f*** out of here” to the two people as he ushers the interlopers out of sight.

You can watch the strange moment below.

Canelo Tells Jake Paul Goons Who Snuck In The Ring To “Get The F*** Outta Here”! 😭🍿#Canelo pic.twitter.com/MuNcvpsUVf — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) February 28, 2021

Alvarez vs. Yildirim

Alvarez, 30, from Mexico, dominated the action from the start of the bout and dropped Yildirim, 29, with a hard right hand in the third round.

You can watch the third-round knockdown below.

The moment that secured the win for Canelo 💥 pic.twitter.com/mxofve7qMj — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021

Yildirim got to his feet and made it through the end of the round, but the fight was stopped after the Turkish challenger made it to his corner.

You can watch DAZN’s highlights of the fight below.

HIGHLIGHTS | Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni YildirimFebruary 27th, 2021 — Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: facebook.com/DAZN 2021-02-28T04:39:19Z

Alvarez was a massive favorite heading into the fight, and he proved the oddsmakers right.

Next Fight for Canelo vs. Another Champ

After Alvarez’s win over Yildirim, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn announced Alvarez’s next fight would be a title unification bout against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 8.

Alvarez already holds the WBA and WBC titles at 168, so the winner of Canelo vs. Saunders would have three of the four major alphabet titles in the 168-pound division.

Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders: It's HappeningOn May 8, Canelo & Billy Joe Saunders will meet in the ring. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: facebook.com/DAZN 2021-02-28T04:06:15Z

It’s one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing’s 168-pound division, and the winner will be one step closer to becoming boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion.

Other Interesting Aspects of Canelo vs. Yildirim

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani noted that Alvarez was interviewed by UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal after his win. Of course, it looks like the viral marketers stayed clear of the MMA fighter while he interviewed Alvarez.

Pretty cool seeing Jorge Masvidal interviewing Canelo after his win tonight (🎥 @Abraham_kawa) pic.twitter.com/cBgJe7jEOH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 28, 2021

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias noted that Alvarez was way better than his opponent on Saturday night.

No doubt @Canelo is the best fighter in the world but this fight was whack! The other guy was not an opponent he was target practice. pic.twitter.com/9BzpDrnvN1 — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) February 28, 2021

Another fan said the same thing in a different way. Perhaps this was less a boxing match and more of a concert. After all, Alvarez’s epic ring walk featured J Balvin and it actually might have been more dangerous than the fight.

A Canelo fight broke out at a J Balvin concert — Most Valid Opinion MVO Uncensored Podcast (@izdatyofaceee) February 28, 2021

You can see that moment below.

J Balvin Walks Out Canelo Alvarez In EPIC Ring WalkFebruary 27th, 2021 — Canelo Alvarez' Epic Ring Walk from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: facebook.com/DAZN 2021-02-28T04:06:02Z

Additionally, can also watch Alvarez’s entire post-fight interview below.

Canelo's Immediate Reaction To Yildirim Win, Says Billy Joe Saunders Is NextFebruary 27th, 2021 — Canelo Alvarez' Post Fight Interview & Reaction To His Victory Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: facebook.com/DAZN 2021-02-28T04:25:42Z

Alvarez is one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighters. He’s one of the biggest boxing superstars in the world, and he hasn’t lost since facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

Alvarez probably didn’t like having his post-fight interview on DAZN crashed by “Jake Paul goons” but he handled it just as fast and forcibly as he did his opponent on Saturday night.

