Hailey Cowan Announces Retirement After UFC Belgrade Loss

UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Hailey Cowan announced her retirement following her loss to Nina Milosevic at UFC Belgrade.

Milosevic knocked out Cowan with a punch to the body in the first round of their preliminary card women’s 135 lbs fight, winning a $100,000 bonus for the highlight-reel finish.

With the loss, Cowan dropped to 7-6 overall in MMA, including an 0-4 mark in the UFC. Now, she has announced her retirement from the sport.

Hailey Cowan Announces MMA Retirement

Taking to her social media after getting knocked out by Milosevic, Cowan shared a statement announcing her retirement from mixed martial arts.

“This little gymnast from Waco, TX decided she would become an MMA fighter at 23 years old. I’m proud of what I was able to do. And I’m excited for whatever is next! Huge thank you to @dee1lv for seeing something in me and pouring into me. We made some great adjustments! I wasn’t able to show them all, but I think it was pretty obvious that we elevated— even in the little time I was able to show tonight. Thank you @scarecroden you know everything we have been through— not a single human being on the planet I would rather have pressed on with. @therealqueenbeast I enjoyed the dance! Can’t wait to watch your career!” Cowan wrote on her Instagram.

“Over the past few months, I’ve known I was getting close to the finish line. This obviously isn’t how I wanted to end this beautiful ride, but I’m healthy, happy and full of gratitude. I am forever thankful to the @ufc for the opportunity. It wasn’t the UFC career I dreamed of, but life threw me some bombs and I always overcame. How incredible is it to serve a God who shows up, and fills our hearts with joy in moments we should be down and out? Praise Jesus for this life. Praise Him for this journey. And praise Him for whatever is next! Over and out!”

Hailey Cowan’s UFC Career

Cowan was signed to the UFC following a split decision win over Claudia Leite on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022. She then earned a UFC contract and made her debut in the world’s leading MMA promotion in April 2023, when she lost a decision to Jamey-Lyn Horth, while also missing weight.

After missing two years of action, Cowan then fought Nora Cornolle in April 2025 and was submitted. She then got knocked out with a massive knee to the chin by Alice Pereira in April 2026. Cowan then returned to the Octagon for one final time when she was knocked out by Milosevic at UFC Belgrade.

Cowan originally began her mixed martial arts career in 2017 as an amateur MMA fighter, and then she went pro in 2018. She then went 6-2 overall in LFA and 1-0 in Invicta FC to get a chance on Dana White’s Contender Series, and she made good on that opportunity by earning a contract to the UFC, although she ultimately lost all four of her fights inside the Octagon during her UFC run.