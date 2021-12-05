UFC Hall of Famer Challenges Nate Diaz Out of Nowhere: ‘Can’t Run’

Another fighter has thrown their name in the hat to be Nate Diaz’s next opponent, and this time, it’s a UFC Hall of Famer.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Clay Guida secured a sensational second-round rear-naked choke victory over Leonardo Santos after nearly being finished in the opening frame. Santos is a highly respected Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, but “The Carpenter” used his patented grit to weather the storm and impose his will.

Guida has a professional MMA record of 37-18 and he earned his 17th victory in the promotion at UFC Vegas 44. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s “Fight Wing” in 2019 for his epic 2009 fight with “The Ultimate Fighter” season one middleweight winner Diego Sanchez

Speaking with media post-fight, Guida took aim at Diaz, challenging him to a fight.

“Nate Diaz, I know you’re out there,” Guida said via MMA Junkie. “You can’t run. You can’t hide. I know you’re going to turn the fight down.”

Guida admitted that Diaz may not even hear the call out, but saying if Diaz “ever wants to do it again, buddy, I’ll give you a shot at it. So, let me know.”

Guida and Diaz have a history. They competed back at UFC 94 in 2009 and The Carpenter got his hand raised via split decision. The bout also earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

Guida Is a UFC Staple, Been in the Promotion Since 2006

The Carpenter has long been a favorite of hardcore MMA fans. Guida has been in the UFC since making his debut on October 14, 2006, when he beat Justin James by second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 64.

Even though Guida has never challenged for a UFC title, he’s the former Strikeforce lightweight champion and has earned several performance bonuses in the UFC.

He also holds victories over the likes of Diaz, Josh Thomson, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis and Joe Lauzon.

UFC Vegas 44 Fight Card Results

Here are the full results for the UFC Vegas 44 fight card:

Main Card

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46)

Rafael Fiziev def. Brad Riddell via third-round KO

Jamahal Hill def. Jimmy Crute via first-round KO

Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos via second-round rear-naked choke

Chris Curtis def. Brendan Allen via second-round TKO

Alex Morono def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Dusko Todorovic def. Maki Pitolo via first-round TKO

Manel Kape def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via first-round TKO

Bryan Barberena def. Darian Weeks via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Cheyanne Buys def. Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

William Knight def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Claudio Puelles def. Chris Gruetzemacher via third-round kneebar

Vince Morales def. Louis Smolka via first-round KO

