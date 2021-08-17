Halle Berry Sued by MMA Fighter: ‘Shocked and Dismayed’

Movie star Halle Berry was sued by former UFC star Cat Zingano over an alleged failed promise by Berry to put the MMA star in one of her feature films. According to TMZ, Zingano claimed she was advised by Berry to refuse a UFC fight while she was under contract with the company because the film’s backers cited “liability concerns from the movie’s insurer.”

According to the same report, Zingano’s suit alleges Berry promised Zingano a role in the movie, “Bruised”, but she never actually ended up coming through on that. Instead, the suit alleges per TMZ that Zingano was cut from the UFC after she followed Berry’s instructions to turn down her next UFC fight.

But things got even worse for Zingano.

The suit alleges per TMZ that when Zingano informed Berry she was cut from the company due to her advice, Berry turned things around on her by saying she was no longer wanted for the role because she was cut by the UFC.

Zigano was “shocked and dismayed” at that news, but that didn’t help her land either of the gigs she just lost. Instead, Zingano no longer had her job in the UFC, and she was also left out of Berry’s movie.

“Alpha Cat” has since signed with Bellator.

The report states, “Zingano claims Halle has cut off all communications”, so the MMA fighter is “suing for damages” over Halle failing to deliver what she promised.

“Bruised” is a 2020 sports drama set to be released on Netflix on November 24. Berry starred as the protagonist in the film, and it also marked her directorial debut.

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentine Shevchenko has a role in the movie as the villain, but it’s unclear at the present whether Shevchenko’s role is the same or different than the one Zingano believed she was going to play.

What is clear is that Zingano is alleging Berry is the person who played the villain in real life, and now she’s seeking damages in court over it.

