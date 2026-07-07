UFC Heavyweight Champ Predicts McGregor vs. Holloway 2

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his prediction for the rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

UFC 329 takes place on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, McGregor returns from a five-year layoff to fight Holloway for the second time, this time at 170 lbs.

Tom Aspinall Predicts McGregor vs. Holloway 2

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aspinall said that he has liked what he’s seen from McGregor lately in his interviews. He believes that, stylistically, the fight favors McGregor since it’s likely to take place on the feet, and he has the power in his hands to KO Holloway. And so, Aspinall is predicting the UFC 329 main event ends with an upset.

“I’ve watched a couple of his interviews recently; he seems in a really good place. When McGregor is in form, he’s absolutely unreal. He’s beat Max Holloway before,” Aspinall said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I was very impressed with what he was talking about and how calm he seemed and how focused he seemed. I know it’s just an interview, it doesn’t really mean anything, but he’s up against it against an active guy like Max Holloway. The thing is that power doesn’t leave. He needs one shot, and it could be over. I’m more favoring towards a McGregor win to be honest.

“I think Conor McGregor, Round 1 knockout. I think he’s going to land the big left bomber on him.”

Tom Aspinall Unsure About Where Max Holloway Is At

Another reason Aspinall likes McGregor to win is that Holloway looked so bad in his last fight against Charles Oliveira. The heavyweight champ thinks McGregor could be catching Holloway at the right time as he looks to defeat him for a second time inside the Octagon. He even thinks he might mix in some takedowns to get the win due to Holloway’s poor TDD.

“Max Holloway, in my opinion, really, really good fighter, one of the best ever. Didn’t look great in his last fight. Did not look great against Charles Oliveira at all. He looked like he was kind of questioning whether he wanted to be there or not at points, but he was fighting a grappler. So, when it’s all striking, which it probably will be with McGregor, his striking IQ is so good. Doesn’t get hit much, but in the first fight, McGregor grappled him. He might grapple him again,” Aspimall said.