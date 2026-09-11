Henry Cejudo Doesn’t Hold Back on Michael Page’s UFC Performances

Henry Cejudo did not hold back when sharing his thoughts on Michael Page‘s UFC performances. Cejudo was not impressed and felt Page did not live up to expectations, despite going 5-1 in the promotion.

Page’s time with the UFC came to an end at UFC Paris last Saturday. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Nursulton Ruziboev. However, he was criticized by fans on social media for his lack of aggression and urgency during the fight.

UFC CEO Dana White later confirmed that ‘MVP’ would not be offered a new contract. White said the matchmakers made the decision, which ultimately ended Page’s UFC run. Now, Page will have to explore free agency to find his next home in MMA.

The former two-division UFC champion believes the criticism was justified and felt Page’s fighting style was detrimental.

Henry Cejudo Shares Blunt Take on Michael Page’s Fighting Style

Henry Cejudo was blunt when discussing Michael Page’s performance at UFC Paris. He highlighted ‘MVP’s point-fighting karate style as not translating well to a UFC audience.

Cejudo pointed to Page’s fighter purse and noted that it played a key role in the UFC ultimately cutting ties with him.

“I like Page, dude, but that is too many boring fights, bro. I don’t think the UFC is going to be interested in your boy. And I like him,” Cejudo said during Pound 4 Pound. “He needs to find a style where he’s just more aggressive or [expletive] I don’t know what to tell you, man.”

“Michael ‘Venom’ Page is in a situation where it’s not good. And if the UFC is paying him a lot of money, they’re just going to say, ‘Hey, man, this just ain’t working for us.'”

Kamaru Usman Reacts to Cejudo’s Take on Page

Kamaru Usman also chimed in and shared his thoughts on Cejudo’s take on Page’s UFC performances. ‘Triple C’ believes that ‘MVP’ being outspoken about not being able to find opponents angered the matchmakers.

“In the beginning, [Page] was kind of bagging the UFC a little bit, ‘I wasn’t getting fights. I don’t know what’s going on,'” Cejudo said during Pound 4 Pound. “Even though he wants to be a part of the UFC, it’s almost like, bro, if you’re talking too much and you’re not walking the talk, then the UFC is going to be like, ‘Hey, man, bye.'” And I like Page and think he’s entertaining in some sort, but lately his fights have been [expletive] three out of 10.”

Usman credited Page for having an effective fighting style. However, he said it is only entertaining if his opponent is the aggressor.

“It’s a very effect style that he has developed over years for him to win fights. But it’s just people are figuring out, ‘Okay, if I’m gonna fight a guy like that, I just won’t engage,'” Usman said. “If they’re not engaging, I just think he’s struggling with creating the action because a lot of his style is just kind of predicating on guys coming towards him. He lure guys in, then he strikes and that’s where he was having all those nice viral moments.”