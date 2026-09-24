UFC Hall of Famer Questions UFC Letting Go of Michael Page

UFC Hall of Famer Israel Adesanya questioned the decision of the UFC to let go of middleweight Michael Page.

Despite a 5-1 UFC record, Page was not given a new contract after his previous deal expired.

His last fight, a boring decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris in early September, was his least exciting fight yet, and with Page on a pricey contract, it only made sense for the UFC to cut ties with him as he wasn’t delivering on expectations.

Despite that, Adesanya believes the UFC erred in making the call to let Page go.

Israel Adesanya Questions Not Bringing Back Michael Page

Speaking on the “Precision” Podcast, Adesanya questioned the UFC’s decision to let go of Page instead of offering him a new contract.

“The UFC is a different business. They, the brass themselves, go on a case-by-case basis. They’re human beings, man. I’ve had my dealings with my managers in the UFC, and I’ve heard stories of how they get deals done, you know? I’m sure there’s a lot of bodies buried in the desert. But with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, I felt like they got it wrong on that one because he only lost to Ian Garry, who just went toe to toe with the pound-for-pound No. 1, Islam (Makhachev),” Adesanya said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Michael is just a hard man to kill, and everyone that fights him – I know this because I’ve done this to people. I’m not the same style as Michael, but I’ve been in fights where I just know this guy just doesn’t want to attack me. This guy is just waiting. He’s waiting for me to come to him, but I’m touching the guy, I’m peppering the guy, and I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m hitting you. You’ve got to come to me.’ But they just want a freebie, and this is not a freebie.”

Play

Israel Adesanya Understands UFC’s Decision

Although Adesanya does not agree with the UFC’s decision to part ways with Page, he understands why they did it, because Page was not performing like the way he did when he was in Bellator MMA, when he was knocking out everyone in his way.

In the UFC, all six of his fights inside the Octagon went the distance, and most of them weren’t very exciting to watch, as he didn’t throw many strikes.

Still, Adesanya wishes that the UFC had given Page one more fight, as he believes he could have shown more of what he once was in Bellator MMA if he had another chance. Ultimately, however, Page won’t get the chance to do that.

“You have to let people cook, give them time. Like, Michael, yeah, I understand he was a big investment from Bellator. He’s getting paid well, and he’s delivering, I think, because he’s winning. But maybe they weren’t seeing what they were seeing in Bellator, and they were hoping for that kind of excitement. Look what he was doing against Kevin Holland, Jared Cannonier. I find it exciting,” Adesanya said.