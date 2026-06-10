Ilia Topuria Claps Back at Doubters Ahead of UFC Freedom 250

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria clapped back at his doubters heading into his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Topuria puts his lightweight strap on the line when he meets the interim champion Gaethje in a title unification bout at the UFC White House card, which takes place on June 14.

Heading into the bout, Topuria is a sizable -600 betting favorite. But that hasn’t stopped some fans, media, and fellow fighters from predicting that Gaethje will pull off the upset.

Ilia Topuria Responds to the Doubters Ahead of the UFC White House Card

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Topuria couldn’t help but scoff at those who are picking Gaethje to upset him in the main event of the evening this Sunday.

“I think everyone knows that it’s a very tough matchup for Justin, that it’s basically impossible to get the victory,” Topuria said.

“But that’s the beautiful thing about our business, about the fight business, that anything can happen in a fight. Everyone has a different opinion, everyone sees the fight from a different perspective, so that’s why they are going to watch.”

Topuria also believes that people are picking Gaethje because they want to see an American defeat a foreigner on the White House lawn.

“I think that’s why they hope for him to get the victory. That’s okay. I don’t care about that. I respect all the opinions,” Topuria said.

What’s Next for Ilia Topuria After UFC Freedom 250?

Even though the betting odds see Topuria as a big favorite, you can’t automatically assume that he will get his hand raised.

But assuming he does, then it will be very interesting to see what’s next for the champ after the Gaethje fight.

Topuria has not fought in a year due to personal reasons since he beat Charles Oliveira last June at UFC 317. After missing quite a bit of time, Topuria is hoping to get on a more consistent schedule in 2026, and he is hoping he gets to fight at least once more by the year’s end.

“Hopefully, that’s my plan, to be back by the end of the year. Yeah, that’s my plan,” Topuria said.

“I feel fresh, I feel in shape, I feel that I have everything to get back in December, that I have everything in order.”

Should Topuria get his hand raised against Gaethje, then the next fight that would make sense for him is a grudge match against No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, who has been deserving of a title shot for quite some time.

But Topuria has also said that he is interested in moving up to 170 lbs and challenging for a third UFC title. The UFC welterweight title is currently held by Islam Makhachev, who will likely make his first title defense at UFC 330 in August in Philadelphia. If that fight goes quickly, he could potentially get another bout in by the year’s end, and that could be Topuria.

But the odds are, if Topuria defeats Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, look for the UFC matchmakers to give him Tsarukyan next before 2026 is over.