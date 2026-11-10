Ilia Topuria Confident Arman Tsarukyan Would ‘Panic’ Against Him

Former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria said that he is confident he would make Arman Tsarukyan “panic” against him in a fight.

Topuria is set to return to the Octagon in early 2027, and while a matchup against rival Paddy Pimblett seems likely, it’s also possible that he could fight Tsarukyan in what would truly be an incredible fight between two of the most well-rounded lightweights in the sport.

If the fight does happen, then Topuria is confident he would defeat Tsarukyan.

Ilia Topuria Speaks About Potential Arman Tsarukyan Fight

Speaking to ABC MMA, Topuria shared his thoughts on a potential lightweight bout against Tsarukyan, predicting it would go like Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev.

“Arman would be pure panic on the feet trying to take you down. Like Movsar against Volk, the same thing. They are used to dominating all the time, and their confidence grows through that domination. When you cannot dominate, especially as a wrestler, wrestling and takedown defense in MMA have evolved so much that without good ground skills alongside your wrestling, it becomes exhausting. Arman does not stand out for his ground game,” Topuria said (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He stands out for takedowns and the dominant positions he looks for. How often have you seen someone stop those takedowns and go after him? Like what happened against Volk. He (Evloev) was so used to taking people down, resting in the clinch or on their backs, but with Volk, he could not do any of that. What happened? Panic, and he gave up. I have been world champion in two divisions, in four world title fights. … I grew up grappling and wrestling. I have more wrestling photos than photos playing in the park. It’s my life.”

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Will Ilia Topuria Fight Arman Tsarukyan in 2027?

MMA fans would surely love to see Topuria fight Tsarukyan in 2027, as it would be one of the highest-level bouts that the promotion could put together next year.

However, it feels like right now it will be Justin Gaethje vs. Tsarukyan and Topuria vs. Pimblett first, with the winners of those bouts fighting each other.