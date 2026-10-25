Movsar Evloev Issues Statement After UFC 333 TKO Loss

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev issued a statement after his UFC 333 knockout loss against Alexander Volkanovski.

Evloev was 20-0 entering the UFC 333 main event against Volkanovski, but he lost in the second round by stoppage, marking the first loss of his MMA career.

It wasn’t surprising to see Evloev lose the fight, as Volkanovski is an amazing fighter, but to see Evloev get knocked out was pretty shocking given he had never tasted defeat before during his UFC career.

Movsar Evloev Comments on UFC 333 Loss

Taking to his social media, Evloev issued a statement following his loss at UFC 333 against Volkanovski.

“Alhamdulillah for everything. Today wasn’t my day. Everything is written by Allah, and I accept whatever He has planned for me. Congratulations to Volk. He was the better man today. Thank you to the UFC for giving me the opportunity to fight for the title, and to all my fans,” Evloev wrote on his X.

What’s Next for Movsar Evloev?

This was a difficult loss for Evloev, but it doesn’t mean that he won’t ever fight for the UFC featherweight title again.

After all, he is 10-1 now in the UFC, and he had won 10 straight fights before that. So he has proven that he knows what it takes to get his hand raised inside the Octagon, and has done so ever since he entered the UFC several years ago.

That being said, Evloev doesn’t typically finish fights, which is something the UFC matchmakers look for specifically when they are deciding who to push up the rankings.

Evloev will likely have to fight down in the rankings now against someone who could be lower in the top 10. Taking a look at the UFC featherweight division, a matchup against Yair Rodriguez or Youssef Zalal may make the most sense, as Evloev has not fought either of those men yet, and he could make for an intriguing matchup for both.

Regardless of who he faces next, Evloev likely needs to win like three straight fights before he can get back into the featherweight title picture, given there are other contenders still waiting around.