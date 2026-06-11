Ilia Topuria Opens Up About Family Support and What He’s Still Chasing: Exclusive

Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje are set to collide in a historic UFC Freedom 250 main event on Jun. 14. The card will unfold on the South Lawn of the White House, a setting unlike any in the promotion’s history.

Topuria has emerged as one of the UFC’s biggest stars and signed several partnerships ahead of the event. Among them is Montirex, a sportswear brand that has featured prominently throughout his preparations.

‘El Matador’ has worn the brand’s apparel and appeared in a hero film for its Together Made campaign. The platform highlights the role of communities in shaping success.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports via Montirex, Topuria discussed his partnership with the sportwear brand and what continues to drive his career.

Ilia Topuria Reveals His Family Has Been His Biggest Influence

Heavy Sports: Looking back at you journey to becoming a UFC champion, who are the people that had the biggest impact on shaping the fighter and person you are today?

Topuria: My family is my biggest influence. My father had a background in wrestling and encouraged me to seriously pursue martial arts. He believed in me from the beginning and gave me the freedom to chase this life when I was very young. When I decided to leave school and dedicate myself completely to training, he supported that decision – and that changed my life.

My brother as well—we were in it together from day one. We pushed each other, we suffered together, and we grew together. That creates a different kind of bond, and it makes you stronger—not just as a fighter, but as a man. And that’s why this partnership with Montirex feels very real to me. Because it represents the same thing I believe in—that you don’t build success alone. You build it with your people, with your team, with the ones who are there with you every day, pushing you to be better.

Heavy Sports: When you reflect on your career, is there a particular moment in your career where you felt everything truly changed and that you were destined for greatness?

Topuria: One of the most important turning points for me was when I decided to quit school at 15 and pursue MMA full-time. It was this moment I was able to fully commit to something I knew I was going to achieve. From that point, there was no plan B. There was no doubt. I knew where I was going. It became inevitable the moment I decided, the moment I believed, and the moment I committed fully to this path.

Heavy Sports: Has the meaning of leaving a rose evolved as your popularity and legacy in the sport have grown?

Topuria: In the ring, I leave a rose in the arena as a gesture of profound respect and recognition for my opponent’s bravery and hard work. As I have grown, the gesture has become something people recognize worldwide. It’s part of my identity. But I don’t do it for attention. I do it because I believe in respect. As I continue to grow and evolve, that is something that will always remain.

Topuria Still Chasing Greatness

Heavy Sports: Has your mindset changed since achieving success as a two-division UFC champion?

Topuria: Success hasn’t changed my mindset because my mindset is what created the success in the first place. Becoming champion didn’t satisfy me, it confirmed what I already knew was possible. I still train with the same hunger, the same discipline and the same desire to improve. The moment you become comfortable with what you’ve already achieved is the moment somebody catches you.

I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished, but I still feel like my best performances are ahead of me. With Montirex, it’s the same mentality. It’s not just about wearing something, it’s about representing a lifestyle. Discipline, confidence, work ethic. When people see me, whether I’m fighting or outside, I want them to feel that energy… that standard.