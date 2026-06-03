UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is hoping to fight for a third belt if he beats Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Topuria fights Gathje in a lightweight title unification bout in the main event of the UFC White House card, set for June 14 in Washington, D.C. If he wins the fight and unifies the belt, Topuria says that he wants a chance to fight UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev next.

Makhachev does not currently have his next fight booked, but there are rumors he may fight Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330. Provided that happens, and provided that Makhachev wins that fight, then Topuria would love to move up in weight and fight Makhachev for a third UFC belt.

Ilia Topuria Hoping for 3rd UFC Belt With Win over Justin Gaethje

Speaking to Megan Olivi of Paramount+, Topuria said that he hopes a win over Gaethje will allow him to move up to welterweight and compete for a third UFC title against Makhachev.

“Always, always, always. I want to collect a third belt. Everyone knows that, and after this fight, if the UFC wants to give me the opportunity to move up to the welterweight division and fight against the current champion, who is Islam Makhachev, I will be very happy. Why not? If you don’t take risks, there is no champagne,” Topuria said.

At UFC Freedom 250, Alex Pereira will have the chance to become the first fighter in UFC history to win a third UFC belt when he battles Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Depending on the outcome of that bout, Topuria will attempt to become either the first or second three-division champion in UFC history, although some fans and media do not believe Pereira winning the interim heavyweight belt would count as an official title since it’s not the undisputed belt, which Tom Aspinall currently holds.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje Betting Odds

The current betting odds for Topuria vs. Gaethje see Topuria as a huge -600 favorite, with Gaethje as a +450 underdog.

Topuria has never lost in MMA, and he has proven that he is the best lightweight in the sport after previously beating everyone in his path at featherweight. So, he is simply one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts, and it’s not a surprise at all that he’s heavily favored to beat Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

While Gaethje is a terrific fighter in his own right, he has been knocked out several times in the Octagon, and going against a true KO artist like Topuria, that doesn’t bode well for him. Gaethje, of course, has a puncher’s chance to win this fight, but the odds are that Topuria will win this bout and move on to the next challenge of his UFC career, which could be Makhachev.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place on June 14 at the White House in Washington, D.C., and Topuria vs. Gaethje will be the headliner of this mega event as the undisputed UFC lightweight title is one the line between two of the sport’s most exciting fighters.