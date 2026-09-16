Ilia Topuria’s Ideal UFC Return Date Revealed

Former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s ideal return date for his Octagon comeback has been revealed.

Topuria hasn’t fought since he suffered a fourth-round corner stoppage TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

He took several months off after that defeat to rest and recover from the damage he absorbed against Gaethje, but we now know he is back in training and preparing for a comeback, which appears to be in early 2027.

Ilia Topuria’s Ideal Return Date Revealed

According to MMA journalist Alvaro Colmenero, Topuria’s trainer Jesus Gallo told him that the former champ could return to the cage as soon as February 2027.

“I’ve been talking with Jesus Gallo, Ilia Topuria’s physical trainer He has informed me that Ilia is gradually returning to training in Miami and that ‘he’ll be ready to fight starting from February’ of 2027 The interview, coming soon on ABC and KOlmenero,” Colmenero wrote on X.

According to Colmenero, the two potential opponents for Topuria’s return are a rematch against Gaethje or a grudge match aganst Paddy Pimblett.

“The two options for his return remain Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett, although from his management team they will push for the rematch fight with Gaethje My opinion is that two very attractive scenarios for his return would be Las Vegas in March or Miami in April,” Colmenerro added.

Who Should Ilia Topuria Fight?

While Gaethje vs. Topuria 2 would be a big fight, it’s difficult to say that Topuria deserves an immediate title rematch after losing his belt to Gaethje via TKO in June.

While that fight was incredible, the fact of the matter is that Topuria never once successfully defended the UFC lightweight title, so giving him an immediate rematch doesn’t seem right when there are other contenders in the UFC lightweight division who are still waiting for their shot at the belt.

That’s why a fight against Pimblett makes the most sense, as it would be a new fight and also one that the fans would love to watch. But ultimately, the UFC will decide the path forward.